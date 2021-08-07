What Happened to ‘Love Island’ Contestant Josh’s Sister?

Josh Goldstein applied to be a “Love Island” contestant after his older sister Lindsey encouraged him to do so.

In an episode of the series that aired on August 5, Josh told his fellow islanders that he was leaving the villa due to Lindsey’s sudden death. Shannon St. Clair, who has been coupled up with Josh since the first episode, left with him.

“I just need to be home with my family right now to support them. I just want to let you guys know that I’m so grateful to have met all of you, consider you all my best friends,” Josh said in the episode, while Shannon held his hand.

Islanders are kept isolated from the outside world, without access to cell phones or the internet. “Love Island” producers informed Josh of the tragic news.

How Did Lindsey Die?

Lindsey’s cause of death has not been revealed yet. The 27-year-old Massachusetts native worked for the MA Department of Children and Families. She served as an investigator in cases involving child abuse and neglect.

In his final episode of “Love Island“, Josh described Lindsey as “an incredible person.” In an interview with The Haverhill Gazette, Lindsey described how she encouraged her brother to apply for the show after realizing how much he resembled a previous contestant.

“He has been so focused on baseball and then getting his master’s degree that he hasn’t really been able to focus on relationships,” Lindsey said in the interview. “He really deserves it.”

Josh’s mother Lynn added, “We are a very close family. We do a lot together and have a lot of fun.”

Lindsey was planning to marry her fiance, Paul Groton, in October 2022. The couple had created a wedding website that listed Zorino Vineyards in Sandown, New Hampshire as their wedding venue.

Fans Have Been Voicing Their Support

Fans of “Love Island” have left Josh supportive messages on social media, especially in the comments of an Instagram photo of Josh with Lindsey and his mother.

“So sorry for your loss! Loved watching you and Shannon’s relationship grow. I’m sure your sister is very proud of you❤️,” one Instagram user commented.

Other fans think Shannon and Josh should not be disqualified from winning the series. They were one of the strongest couples on the show and definitely had a shot at winning the $750,000 prize.

“Petition for LoveIsland to include Josh and Shannon in the finals, they were going to win,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

The official “Love Island USA” Twitter account also tweeted their support for Josh and his family. “We send our love and condolences to Josh and his family from all of us at Love Island,” the account tweeted.

READ NEXT: Meet the Cast of ‘FBOY Island’