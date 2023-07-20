Andy Cohen Makes Surprising Remark About RHOBH Star’s Marriage

Andy Cohen made an unexpected comment about Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky’s marriage.

In July 2023, a source told People that the married “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” stars “have been separated for a while now” but are still living together. Umansky and Richards quickly issued a joint statement to shut down speculation that they are divorcing, and days later Richards told TMZ point blank, ”I am not single.”

But during a July 2023 press interview, Cohen said Richards’ husband of 27 years is “available.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Andy Cohen Said It’s Okay to Name Mauricio as a Hot Househusband Because He’s Single

In July 2023, while promoting the “Real Housewives of New York City” reboot, Cohen was asked to name the “hottest” husband in the Housewives franchise. The Bravo host turned to single “Real Housewives of New York City” newcomer Brynn Whitfield to ask her who she thinks the “hottest Househusbands” is, and she asked if she would “get into trouble” for saying Mauricio Umansky.

“No. He’s available!” Cohen replied.

Cohen also agreed that Umansky is at the top of the hot-meter, saying, “He’s pretty handsome.”

Fans reacted to Cohen’s shady comment referencing Richards’ marital woes.

“Not Andy saying he’s available 🤣🤣 Andy is forever messy as hell,” one fan wrote on TikTok.

“Omg don’t let Kyle see this one ooop,” another wrote.

“Andy being Andy, “a third chimed in.

Cohen has said very little regarding Richards and Umansky’s marital situation, although he did confirm that it will be addressed during the upcoming 13th season of RHOBH.

In an interview with E! News, the Bravo host was asked if he was surprised by Richards and Umansky’s separation news, and he replied, “I love them as a couple, I want them both to be happy and I think when you watch this season maybe you’ll be a little less surprised.”

Andy Cohen Has Long Said Mauricio Umansky is a ‘Hot’ Househusband

It’s unsurprising that Cohen agrees that Umansky is a “hot” commodity. In a “Watch What Happens Live” poll, the wealthy The Agency founder was voted The “hottest Househusband” of the bunch, beating out Harry, Hamlin, Edwin Arroyave, Aaron Phypers, and other RHOBH spouses.

Cohen also included Umansky on his own list of the “hottest“ men on Bravo TV. On his list, which was posted by BravoTV.com, Cohen named “Southern Charm” star Craig Conover, “Real Housewives of Potomac’s’ Juan Dixon, and “Below Deck” star Kelley Johnson as his top picks, but he had Umansky at the top of his runner-up list, which also included several “Million Dollar Listing” men and “Real Housewives of New Jersey’s” Joe Gorga.

But tall, dark, and handsome Umansky may not actually be Cohen’s type. In a segment on his “Radio Andy” show, Cohen elaborated on the looks of several male Bravolebs and noted that while he welcomes all, he has “a fetish for blonds” such as ”Summer House” veteran Kyle Cooke. He also gushed about Conover’s looks.

“Craig from ‘Southern Charm,’” Cohen said. “He’s lean, he is tall he is handsome. I love Craig. Craig from ‘Southern Charm,’ he is so well-dressed. Yeah, I think he’s great physically,” the Bravo host added.

