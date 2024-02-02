Andy Cohen Reveals Surprising RHOBH Duo He Ran Into After Taping Season 13 Reunion

Andy Cohen went to a late dinner after filming “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” reunion—and he ran into two of the show’s stars.

During the January 29, 2024 episode of Sirius XM’s “Radio Andy,” Cohen told co-host John Hill that he ran into Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton out to dinner after wrapping the reunion taping in Los Angeles. Hilton did not appear on RHOBH season 13 at all, but made a surprise cameo at the taping on January 26 along with her sister and co-stars Sutton Stracke, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, Garcelle Beauvais, Crystal Kung Minkoff and Annemarie Wiley.

“As you know now Kathy Hilton was at the reunion which was really nice to see and really surprising given where we left things at the reunion last year,” Cohen told Hill on January 29. “So that was great.”

“After the reunion, I had a late dinner. I met John Mayer at the San Vicente Bungalows around 9:30,” Cohen continued. “I ran into a lot of people. And then who comes over? Kyle and Kathy. They were having dinner there after the reunion, which I loved to see. It was just great.”

Hilton and Richards’ last reunion together didn’t end on such a happy note. The celebrity sisters were estranged for months after the explosive season 12 reunion taping last season.

Kyle Richards & Kathy Hilton Had a ‘Deep Talk’ at the RHOBH Season 13 Reunion

RHOBH co-star Annemarie Wiley gave a little insight into what went down when Hilton showed up at the season 13 reunion. Speaking with Page Six in February 2024, Wiley teased that she hashed some things out with her sister on camera. “There were a lot of important things that they talked about at the reunion –– that they talked through at the reunion,” Wiley said. “They were very necessary [discussions]. They’re very deep and very necessary.”

Crystal King Minkoff shared that Hilton also brought some light-hearted moments to the reunion. “Kathy always brings a lightness and comic relief that we desperately need and of course she surprised us so yeah she’s awesome,” Minkoff told E! News. Minkoff also said she hopes Hilton will consider a return to the Bravo reality show.

“I hope so I hope so,” she said. “She always has a future, I mean everybody loves Kathy so I really hope she comes back. I’m just loving that people get to see like exactly how funny she is because she’s super funny.”

Andy Cohen Admitted He Grew Impatient at the RHOBH Season 13 Reunion Taping

On his podcast, Cohen also shared a few details about the RHOBH reunion taping. First off, he promised that the RHOBH reunion set is nothing like the confusing “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” reunion set, which featured a gaudy fire and ice /pirate ship theme.

“It was a beautiful set,” Cohen said of the RHOBH reunion decor. “Everyone slagging off the Salt Lake City set will be happy with the Beverly Hills set.”

But the Bravo host noted that hours into the reunion he grew weary. “When l tell you about 6:00 on Friday, Daddy hit the wall,” Cohen said. “I became very impatient. Kind of boiling, like boiling over in my mind. Just impatient, snappy just not my best self.”

“But it was a great reunion,” he shared.

During the taping, Cohen posted a photo time-stamped at 5:09 p.m. The exhausted-looking reunion host captioned the pic with, “Still going strong.”

Several RHOBH Stars Teased Potential Reunion Topics

Ahead of the reunion taping, several RHOBH stars teased what they would address. During an Amazon Live Q&A with fans a few days prior, Kyle Richards noted she had unresolved beef with Sutton Stracke. “I mean, I think I have the most to address with Sutton,” she told fans ahead of the reunion. “So, I would like to be able to say that we’ll get through that. But you know how these things are.”

“I think I just need answers,” she added of her rocky season with her longtime co-star.

During a January appearance on “Watch What Happens Live,” Erika Jayne told Cohen she expected him to grill Richards amid her marital issues. “As somebody who got eviscerated, I would like to see everybody get the same treatment, Erika said. “I love her. She’s a dear friend of mine. But fair is fair.”

In a separate interview with Entertainment Tonight, Erika predicted that Richards would have the most difficult time at the reunion. “I think Kyle is going to have a hard time again this year,” the RHOBH star said.

Based on the fact that she was only out with her sister and not the rest of the group after the taping, Erika’s prediction may have been on the money.

READ NEXT: Kyle Richards Breaks Down RHOBH Conversation She Didn’t Want to Have On Camera