Camille Meyer Comments on Future of ‘RHUGT Morocco’

On November 2, Camille Meyer reacted to reports that “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip” season that was filmed in Morocco might never see the light of day.

Meyer, who filmed the season in January 2023 with Brandi Glanville, Vicki Gunvalson, Eva Marcille, Phaedra Parks, Caroline Manzo, Alex McCord and Gretchen Rossi, shared a Page Six article about the report on social media. “This stinks,” she tweeted.

The report from Page Six cited multiple sources who claimed that the network is thinking about shelving the RHUGT season after Manzo alleged that she was sexually assaulted by Glanville during the trip. “‘Ultimate Girls Trip’ Morocco is probably never going to air,” one source told the publication. “NBC is really pissed off because they feel like Bravo let [production company] Shed ruin multiple shows, ‘RHONY’ obviously [being one].”

At the time, sources told Page Six that Glanville allegedly touched Manzo’s “breast area and vaginal area” and “stuck her tongue down her throat” on set. Glanville has denied any impropriety and urged the network to release the footage.

In response to the reports that the season might be shelved, Meyer also tweeted, “I’m not sure if this is true. I have not heard a thing about this until now.”

Camille Meyer Said She Saw Clips of RHUGT in Morocco & They Were Really Funny

In a series of responses, Meyer said it was “a really great show and it should be aired.” In another, she wrote, “What shame. It’s a really show. I saw a few clips. It’s very funny.” She also said, “I have not been told it going to shelved. I was told it was going to air after the New Year.”

Meyer also commented on the reports of inappropriate contact between Glanville and Manzo. “I personally did not witness any assault,” she wrote. She added, “I didn’t see anything I have not seen before while filming. I have seen much worse on other reality shows.” She reiterated her point in another comment stating, “I didn’t see anything that crazy while filming that I have not seen before over the years.”

Brandi Glanville Commented on the Allegations & Said She Wanted to See the Footage

Glanville has commented on the allegations on a few occasions. She first broke her silence and tweeted that she was hired to appear on RHUGT for another season because she was a hit on the previous season she filmed. “I was told to bring the party just like before & that’s exactly what I did & Iwas punished for it,” she wrote.

In another tweet, she wrote that the allegations were “life-ruining.” In an interview with Page Six, Glanville said she wanted the season to air so people could see the footage and make their judgments. “The longer they push [my season] back, the more speculation there is,” she said in September 2023.

According to the publication, production company Shed Media investigated the events in question. It wrapped without much fanfare and found no evidence to support either Manzo or Glanville’s claims. “If anything like that actually transpired,” the RHOBH alum added, “I would’ve thought that production would’ve stepped in.”

