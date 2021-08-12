Brandi Redmond Gives Final Answer on if She’s Returning to RHOD

It looks like there’s going to be one less familiar face on “The Real Housewives of Dallas.”

Original cast member Brandi Redmond seemingly confirmed that she has ended her journey on RHOD. Redmond posted an Instagram Story late Monday, August 11. In the Story, as seen above, she posted a black screen and wrote in white type, “It’s time to say goodbye. But I think goodbyes are sad, and I’d much rather say hello. Hello to a new adventure.”

The Instagram Story also included two gifs of Redmond dressed in her RHOD gowns. A few hours later, the mom of four deleted her post. Bravo nor Redmond has yet to comment on the official RHOD season 6 cast.

Rumors Circulated That Redmond Was Leaving the Franchise Earlier This Year

While every Housewife has had their ups and downs, it’s fair to say that Redmond’s last season had been more downs than ups. Right before she began filming season 5, Redmond faced backlash from a resurfaced video in which she mocked Asians and sought treatment at a wellness center.

To add fuel to the fire, in March, a video of her husband, Bryan Redmond, allegedly cheating on her with another woman made its way to Instagram and Twitter. She addressed the video at the RHOD reunion, saying that the two were working through it.

In February, Redmond posted a photo of herself with a mysterious caption. Many fans were unsure if the caption was about her marriage or her time on RHOD.

“Today I pray that life brings each of you happiness and in prayer John 10:28 kept calling me,” she wrote in the caption on February 21, 2021. “I prayed that the baggage of mistakes, feeling rejected, used and unworthy are no longer tied to anyones soul. I’m choosing to set myself free and lean into Jesus and I pray you’ll join me if you too have these desires. We are worth happiness, grace, love, compassion and so much more.”

She continued writing, “Stay strong and believe in yourself bc God always believes in you and is with you. I also want to thank you all for being apart of my journey these past few years. I have loved sharing my life with you but sometimes things come to an end. The best kind of ends are happy ending and I choose happiness. Sending you all my love and prayers.”

Fellow RHOD OG cast member Stephanie Hollman commented, “I love you so much and you deserve to be happy.” Kary Brittingham also chimed in writing, “Brandi I love you so much you have my support on whatever you decide lucky to have you as a real friend.” D’Andra Simmons added, “Love you! May God continue to bless you and your family!”

RHOD May Be Getting a Major Cast Shakeup

Let me start by saying #RHOD isn’t my favourite franchise, however I am excited for this revamp and to meet the new cast members! Joining D’andra, Tiffany and Kameron will be Lizzy Savetsky, Madelaine Lam and Mahisha Dellinger (if all goes to plan). What are your thoughts? ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/i29cfNqtPu — D😈RINDA DEADLY (@dorindadeadly) July 28, 2021

Over the last few months, rumors have circulated in the Bravo-sphere that fans may only see a few familiar faces next season. The season 5 cast included Redmond, Stephanie Hollman, Kary Brittingham, Kameron Westcott, D’Andra Simmons, and newcomer Tiffany Moon.

One Twitter fan account thinks that only Simmons, Moon, and Westcott will be returning. In addition to those three, the account theorized three newbies joining. Another fan joined in on the rumors tweeting, “Word is they’re adding a black housewife to the cast of #RHOD”

READ NEXT: Dolores Catania Teases New Season of RHONJ as ‘World War 3’