Former Bravo Producer Believes Kyle Richards Romance Rumors

Former Bravo producer Carlos King shared believes rumors surrounding “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Kyle Richards‘ romantic life.

On a March 14 episode of “Two Ts in a Pod,” hosted by Richards’ friend and former RHOBH castmate, Teddi Mellencamp and “Real Housewives of Orange” star Tamra Judge, King stated he thinks there is truth to rumors that Richards and her friend, country singer Morgan Wade, are romantically involved. He noted that Richards, who is separated from her estranged husband, Mauricio Umansky, denied claims that she and Wade are more than friends during the RHOBH season 13 reunion. As fans are aware, Richards denied rumors that she and Wade have more than a platonic relationship.

“They have chemistry. And I’ll say it. In my opinion, I do believe that they are seeing each other. Right? I’m not saying they are in an exclusive relationship, I’m not saying anything outside of that. I think they like each other,” said King.

King also shared what he would have liked Richards to have said during the season 13 reunion.

“I really wanted Kyle to say something along the lines of ‘I’m evolving. I’m going through a lot. I never saw myself dating a woman. I’m getting to know her at a deeper level. It’s too early to give it a title. But all I will say is that she and I are having a great time. And I’m looking forward to how things progress,'” said the producer.

The former “Real Housewives of New Jersey” producer clarified that Richards should not feel pressured to open up about her romantic life if the rumors about her and Wade are true.

“I mean this as a gay person, you can not force anybody to come out. Unless they’re ready. I’m not saying Kyle is coming out. I’m not saying any of those things,” said King.

Kyle Richards Addressed Rumors About Her & Morgan Wade During the RHOBH Season 13 Reunion

Richards denied that she is romantically involved with Wade during the RHOBH season 13 reunion. She stated that she loves her as a friend.

Richards also stated that Wade has felt uncomfortable about the attention she has received since befriending the RHOBH star. According to the “Halloween” actress, Wade had not watched RHOBH before becoming close friends with her.

“She did not realize the attention it gets. It was a lot of scrutiny for her, she was not comfortable with,” said Richards.

Mauricio Umansky Spoke About His Dating Life in a March 2024 Interview

During a March 2024 E! News interview, alongside his step-daughter Farrah Aldjufrie, and his daughters, Sophia Umansky, and Alexia Umansky, Mauricio Umansky stated that he is not currently dating. He explained that he wanted to focus his energy on himself. He also stated that he would like to take his time before embarking on another relationship.

“I’m spending a lot of time by myself. And kind of getting to learn myself. And to enjoy myself. I’ve been enjoying that process. I’m not in a rush to do anything at the moment. I am enjoying the journey. And I’m learning for myself,” said the Agency CEO.

Aldjufrie also gave her thoughts about her parents, who wed in 1996, dating other individuals.

“It’s a whole new world that we now live in. But I think we are very evolved. I think we are very resilient. Our parents are humans. And they are experiencing life,” said the 35-year-old. “Things are changing. We’re just trying to adapt and be empathetic toward everybody’s experiences. Be understanding. And be supportive. Even though it is very unusual and different. We just want everyone to be happy.”

RHOBH season 14 is not yet in production.