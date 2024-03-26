RHOBH Star Says Kyle Richards’ Actions Have Been Hurtful

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Dorit Kemsley opened up about her relationship with her castmate, Kyle Richards.

During the March 16 episode of the “Skinny Confidential Him & Her” podcast, Kemsley acknowledged that she and Richards had a falling out after filming RHOBH season 13.

“I feel really, really hurt by Kyle. Now, she’ll obviously say the same,” said the mother of two.

Kemsley explained she did not appreciate that Richards “publicly declared that [she] exaggerated [their] friendship.”

“[Richards] told the world that the friendship is a lot more important to me than it is to her. That’s the way I took it, anyway,” continued Kemsley.

The 47-year-old suggested issues arose because she encouraged Richards to share information regarding her relationship with her now-estranged husband, Mauricio Umansky, while RHOBH season 13 cameras were rolling. As fans are aware, Richards and Umansky are currently separated.

Kemsley also stated that Richards “was enraged” when she suggested her friendship with singer Morgan Wade caused them to have less of a bond in a December 2023 episode of “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.” She said Richards ceased communication with her because of her “Watch What Happens Live” remarks.

Kemsley then stated that she was unhappy when Richards sent her a text message requesting her to not mention their issues at the RHOBH season 13 reunion after a period of no contact.

“To me, it was very calculated and very manipulative. And it really really upset me,” said Kemsley.

The reality television personality clarified she would like to repair her friendship with Richards. She shared that she wants to “have a genuine, honest, open conversation” with the actress during the show’s upcoming 14th season.

“There’s a lot of hurt,” said Kemsley.

Kyle Richards Discussed Her Dynamic With Dorit Kemsley

Richards discussed her relationship with Kemsley in a March 19 Amazon Live. She stated that she and her castmate “haven’t spoken at all” after the RHOBH season 13 reunion, filmed in January 2024. She explained that she did not appreciate Kemsley’s decision to let their castmate Erika Jayne read her text message in her dressing room for the season 13 reunion.

“I really felt very hurt by what happened at the reunion. I felt hurt by things that were said in the season. And then at the reunion, the text being read was very hurtful to me,” said Richards.

She clarified that she does still “consider Dorit [her] friend.”

Kyle Richards Addressed if She Plans on Returning to ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ After Season 13

While filming the March 19 Amazon Live, Richards, who joined RHOBH in 2010, addressed rumors she plans on exiting the series after season 13.

“I’ve read, ‘Kyle quit, Kyle’s fired.’ You know how long I’ve been hearing those things? It means nothing until we’re about to start. And a decision is made. You know, I always have to think twice about it. And take my time making this decision,” said Richards.

The mother of four made similar comments about potentially leaving RHOBH during a February 2024 interview with E! News. She suggested that she had not decided whether she wanted to continue filming for the reality television show.

“I know that each year I say, ‘I don’t know. Never say never.’ And all that. But I honestly just don’t know yet,” said Richards. “I don’t know where my life is going to be at in a week or two. I don’t know what it’s going to be like when the cameras are up again. Where my life will be at. What I’m going to be comfortable with. I don’t know.”

RHOBH season 14 is not yet in production.