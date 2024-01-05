Emily Simpson Weighs in on Alexis Bellino’s Potential RHOC Return

“Real Housewives of Orange County” star Emily Simpson shared her thoughts about Alexis Bellino’s potential return to the Bravo series.

While recording the January 3 episode of RHOC star Tamra Judge’s podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” co-hosted by Teddi Mellencamp, Simpson noted that rumors have circulated that Bellino, who left the show after season 8, is coming back to the Bravo franchise. Both Simpson and Judge stated that they believe filming would be awkward if Bellino returned as she is in a relationship with RHOC star Shannon Beador’s ex-boyfriend, John Janssen.

Judge shared that she “already [has] anxiety” about “all the things that could possibly happen next season,” specifically if Janssen and Bellino are involved. Simpson chimed in that she also “has anxiety” about the situation. The lawyer noted that she and Judge have a good relationship with Bellino.

“I’m friends with Alexis. You’re friends with Alexis. And I don’t know, like, if she does film and she’s on the show, we have to bring her in. But then Shannon’s going to be there,” said Simpson.

Judge interjected that filming RHOC season 18 will not be straightforward if Bellino does return.

“It’s going to be complicated for sure now,” stated Judge.

Judge also posed an imagined scenario wherein Bellino and Janssen are involved in season 18.

“I want to be in the scene where me and [Emily] and [our husbands] Eddie [Judge] and Shane [Simpson] are having dinner. And Alexis and Johnny — I’m going to call him Johnny now — walk in. Could you imagine that?” said the Vena CBD co-founder.

Vicki Gunvalson Suggested She Thinks Alexis Bellino & John Janssen Want to Appear in Future Seasons of RHOC

During a November 2023 Access Hollywood interview, Bellino suggested that rejoining the RHOC cast is not her priority.

“I’ll never say never. But I’m just so content in my life,” said Bellino.

RHOC alum Vicki Gunvalson suggested that she believed Bellino and Janssen embarked on their romance to come back to the Bravo series in a December 2023 interview with Celebuzz.

“It also reeks of desperation to return to the show as she probably is hoping this will stir the pot and secure her spot. It makes one question why John would want to date another Housewife. Is he also fame hungry and wanting to remain on TV? We all know the answer!” said Gunvalson.

Tamra Judge Stated She Felt ‘Bad’ for Shannon Beador After a Video of Alexis Bellino & John Janssen Kissing Surfaced

Judge discussed Bellino and Janssen’s relationship on a December 2023 episode of “Two Ts In A Pod.” She referenced that she is not on the best terms with Beador after she interacted with one of Bellino’s Instagram posts. She stated, however, she is upset on Beador’s behalf that photos and videos have surfaced of Janssen and Bellino kissing. Judge said she would be unhappy if her husband moved on with a different Bravo personality.

“I am kind of feeling really bad for Shannon. Because I tried to put myself in this position, like, if Eddie and I split up and this was Alexis and him, or him and [Mellencamp] or whoever, I don’t want to see it. I don’t want it in my face. Like I already know it’s out there. But then having to see it, it’s difficult,” said Judge.

The upcoming 18th season of RHOC has not yet started filming.