Fired RHOBH Star Reveals Why She Doesn’t Miss Being on the Show

A former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star revealed that she is done mourning the loss of her role on the show.

Teddi Mellencamp, who was fired from the hit Bravo reality franchise in 2020 after appearing in seasons 8 through 10, opened up about why she is finally okay with not being a Housewife.

During her three seasons on RHOBH, Teddi was involved in several major storylines, including the season 9 “Puppygate” scandal that resulted in the exit of franchise queen bee Lisa Vanderpump. She also famously quizzed Denise Richards about an alleged affair she had with Brandi Glanville.

According to The Sun, despite her involvement in the drama, Teddi was ultimately “fired” from RHOBH for being “boring and stale.”

Teddi Mellencamp Said She Finally No Longer Misses Being a Housewife

Days after the explosive RHOBH season 12 trailer was released, Teddi posted a photo of three of her Housewives intro looks on her Instagram page. In the caption, she revealed that her “Two T’s in a Pod” co-host Tamra Judge asked her if watching the RHOBH season 12 trailer was hard for her and if she missed being on the show.

“For the first time, I truthfully could say ‘No,’” Teddi revealed. “It took me a full season to recover from that breakup but I am so glad I have. … I am forever grateful for my time on the show and what it has done for me, but I honestly felt relief watching the juicy super tease. Now, I can look forward to covering this season on our podcast with a fresh perspective and give my takes & insight as I’ve done for the other franchises— even if the majority of the cast are my friends (for now…I kid!”

Several fans hit the comment section to tell Teddi that she is missed, even if she doesn’t miss being on the show.

“We miss you on RHOBH just so you know,” one fan wrote.

“Bravo made the completely wrong decision. Loved u in the show,” another agreed.

Teddi Had a Hard Time When She Was First Let go From RHOBH

Teddi previously compared being axed from RHOBH to a “breakup,“ according to Us Weekly.

“I recently found out that my contract as a Housewife is not being renewed,” she told fans at the time. “I could give you the standard response of ‘Oh, we both came to the decision that it would be best …’ Nah, I’m not gonna do that. That’s not who I am. … It feels like a breakup.”

“Anything that takes up so much of your life becomes something that you’re going to miss,” she added.

In 2021, she told the outlet that she missed some of the drama and excitement of the Real Housewives franchise.

“I had already said on another podcast that I’m not watching any of the ‘Real Housewives’ shows until I get a new TV job,” she revealed. “But then I saw the trailer for New Jersey and I was like, maybe I have to go back.”

Teddi told Heavy that while she loved being a Housewife, she didn’t miss rushing out the door “to film something.”

“The anxiety from a show like Housewives is a lot,” she said in late 2020. “It’s different than being on a morning show or being on another type of show because it’s constant drama.”

READ NEXT: Andy Cohen Reveals RHOBH Star He Wants to Bring Back