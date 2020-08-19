Brandi Glanville Shows Her ‘Proof’ of Denise Richards Affair on RHOBH

In a sneak preview clip posted by Bravo for the August 19 episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Brandi Glanville exposes her alleged affair with Denise Richards by showing the other ladies her text messages between them.

The conversation takes place at Teddi Mellencamp’s baby shower, when Kyle Richards says to Glanville, “Brandi, s*** hit the fan in Rome.” Lisa Rinna and Dorit Kemsley then tell Glanville what Richards has said about her. In response, Glanville says, “I’m not a f***ing liar. I can back it all f***ing up.” Glanville then shows the other women a series of text messages she had previously exchanged with Richards.

In the quick close-up shot we see of Glanville’s phone, we see words such as “honey” and “babe” exchanged between the two of them. More appears to be revealed during the August 19 episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Glanville Leaked More Text Messages Between Her And Richards On Social Media

This is not the first time that Glanville has shown text messages between her and Richards. Glanville has leaked some of the text messages between her and Richards on Twitter, and an inside source leaked additional messages to Celeb Magazine.

In the leaked text messages that Glanville posted to Twitter, Richards writes, “Patrick Muldoon is staying in the main hotel there is a room right next to him if you want your own Or I’m in a cottage and you’re welcome to stay with me to save $” Glanville then replies, “I can sleep on your couch if that’s cool with you? My producer is paying my flight and rental car. We will have fun. Excited! Heading to my therapist I will let you know when everything is booked.” To that, Richard responded, “Ok sounds good I’ll have them bring a bed in it’s a big room.”

In another set of leaked text messages obtained by Celeb Magazine, Richards slammed the other ladies to Glanville and Glanville wrote to Richards that she was “ashamed” about the affair. “There is still time that you and I can fix this so our families don’t have to endure this bullshit,” Richards wrote to Glanville, “It’s apparent that you and I are scapegoats for their drama at the potential expense of our kids. You & I are easy targets because we’ve been open about certain things on the show & it’s not cool at all. They do not care about our children and families and they’ll stop at nothing.

Glanville Has Also Leaked Photos Of Her And Richards Allegedly Kissing

Making dinner for my fam/neighbors –#snack on this pic.twitter.com/QHTPRkfEfr — Brandi Glanville (@BrandiGlanville) June 28, 2020

Glanville took to Twitter on June 27, posting a dimly-lit photo of her kissing another blonde-haired woman. The photo sparked controversy among fans, as many people thought that it was Richards in the pic. Glanville confirmed that it was Richards a few days later on her Twitter, tweeting out, “It’s 1million percent DR !!!NOT A DR look alike.”

On the July 22 episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Glanville alleged to costars Mellencamp, Richards, and Kim Richards that she and Denise Richards first made out in a bathroom while out to dinner. Then, Glanville alleged that Richards invited her to stay with her for two nights in an out-of-town home where Richards’s daughter and her daughter’s friend were also staying. Glanville also alleged that Richards and her husband Aaron Phypers have an open marriage. Richards has denied all claims.

READ NEXT: Who Erika Girardi Believes In Denise & Brandi RHOBH Drama