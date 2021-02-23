Teddi Mellencamp Talks Life After RHOBH

During a recent interview, former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Teddi Mellencamp revealed more about her exit from the show, and also explained why this season of the show will be “hard to watch.”

While talking with Us Weekly, Mellencamp spoke about how she felt about the upcoming season, now that she won’t be appearing as a cast member. Us Weekly asked Mellencamp if she was going to be watching along with viewers for Season 11, to which the star replied, “I have to see what happens. I had already said on another podcast that I’m not watching any of the Real Housewives shows until I get a new TV job, but then I saw the trailer for New Jersey a and I was like, maybe I have to go back.”

Teddi Mellencamp Says Kathy Hilton Is Going To Be 'TV Gold' on 'RHOBH'Subscribe for more Us Weekly videos! – bit.ly/33yer6O usmagazine.com/ Follow Us Weekly on Facebook: facebook.com/UsWeekly Follow Us Weekly on Instagram: instagram.com/usweekly/ Follow Us Weekly on Twitter: twitter.com/usweekly 2021-02-18T21:00:26Z

Mellencamp continued, “I love them, but I think parts will be hard to watch this year. It’s always hard to watch when your friends are going through stuff. I wish them all the best.”

Mellencamp was a cast member of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills during Seasons 8-10.

Teddi Mellencamp Revealed What She Thinks of the New Casting Choices

Even though Mellencamp may have gotten the axe from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, she is still a good sport. When asked about new “friend of” for Season 11, Kathy Hilton, Mellencamp praised the star. “I love her,” Mellencamp told Us Weekly. “She is hilarious, by the way. She is gonna be TV gold, she’s so funny, she lights up the screen.”

During the interview, Mellencamp also revealed which of her former castmates she still keeps in touch with. “I’ve spoken to everybody that’s on the cast.” Mellencamp also confirmed that she has kept in touch with Erika “Jayne” Girardi amidst her divorce and legal scandals.

Teddi Mellencamp Said That Being on ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Gave Her Anxiety

Although Mellencamp will miss her time on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, during an exclusive interview with Heavy in December 2020, she admitted that the show did give her some anxiety. “The anxiety from a show like ‘Housewives’ is a lot,” Mellencamp explained to Heavy. “It’s different than being on a morning show or being on another type of show because it’s constant drama. For someone like me, who struggles with anxiety in general, it would tend to weigh on me in all aspects of my life.”

Mellencamp also explained that although her time on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is over, she is looking forward to spending more time with her family. “I think it was really hard to feel as invested as I like to feel in my business, in my home life, all of those things, because I was filming 6 days a week,” Mellencamp told Heavy. “As much as I love the show and I have no complaints, I was always my authentic self, it’s been nice to really be there for my family right now. I don’t feel like I have to rush out the door to film something. I’m excited about the things in the future.”

