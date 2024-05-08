RHOBH Star’s Son Thinks He Was ‘Used’ on Bravo Show

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Garcelle Beauvais‘ son, Oliver Saunders, is unhappy with how he was presented in the 10th season of “Vanderpump Rules.”

While speaking to The U.S. Sun in May 2024, Saunders referenced that he and Rachel “Raquel” Leviss had a romantic encounter in “Vanderpump Rules” season 10, episode 5. Drama ensued when Leviss discovered that Saunders and his now ex-wife, Samantha Saunders, were not legally separated when they kissed. He stated that he believed he had been “used” while filming “Vanderpump Rules.”

He also said he and Samantha Saunders were “completely separated” when he filmed “Vanderpump Rules” season 10. According to the Vanderpump à Paris employee, he “was paying [his] son’s mother’s bills” and “helping her at her apartment.”

“I had a different place at the time, and, unfortunately, the story got spun. I feel like a lot of people were able to see the truth through it, so it worked out,” said Saunders.

The father of one went on to say that he “didn’t like the way that [he] got [his] story spun.”

“I mean, reality TV isn’t always as real as people like to think it is,” said Saunders.

He also stated that he appreciates his position as a Vanderpump à Paris waiter. As fans are aware, the Las Vegas establishment is owned by “Vanderpump Rules” executive producer Lisa Vanderpump and her husband, Ken Todd.

“I couldn’t be happier. Lisa, Ken [Todd] – they’re all amazing. Very, very happy to be working with them,” stated Saunders.

Oliver Saunders Stated That He Received a Fair Edit in ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 10 in a 2023 Interview

Saunders discussed filming the 10th season of “Vanderpump Rules” on an April 2023 episode of the “Behind The Velvet Rope” podcast. He explained that Lala Kent, Katie Maloney, and Leviss had visited Vanderpump à Paris during his shift in season 10. The father of one stated that he and Leviss later went to a club where they kissed. He also said while he “wish[ed] her the best on all of her endeavors,” he did not stay in contact with Leviss. Saunders said, however, that he believed that their kiss “was a great moment.”

“It was a fun night to say the least,” said Saunders.

In addition, Saunders said he thought he received “a fair edit” on “Vanderpump Rules” season 10.

“I think that they did a good job,” said Saunders.

RHOBH Star Garcelle Beauvais Shared Her Opinion About Her Eldest Child’s Appearance on Vanderpump Rules in 2023

Beauvais shared her thoughts about her eldest son’s appearance on “Vanderpump Rules” season 10 while speaking to Entertainment Tonight in March 2023. She suggested that she did not approve of Saunders’ behavior on the Bravo series. The RHOBH star then quipped she was grateful for Leviss’ cheating scandal with her castmate Tom Sandoval because it eclipsed the drama surrounding her son.

“My damn kids. When it became bigger than what Oliver did, I was like ‘Phew,’” said the RHOBH star. “Thank god, it’s not about just him. Yeah, I mean, listen, Oliver is a grown [expletive] man. Do I agree with everything he does? Absolutely not. But I love him. And what are you going to do?”

The reunion for “Vanderpump Rules” season 11 begins airing on May 14, 2024 on Bravo.