Jennifer Pedranti Addresses Ongoing Dispute With Tamra Judge

The 17th season of “The Real Housewives of Orange County” concluded on October 11 with the second part of the reunion, and newbie Jennifer Pedranti is calling out Tamra Judge for continuing to be “mean.”

The latest shade between the two former friends started after Judge responded to a Q&A on her Instagram Story. One person asked, “Who are you closest to on the cast currently?” Judge named all the women of the season 17 cast except Pedranti: Heather Dubrow, Emily Simpson, Shannon Beador, Gina Kirschenheiter and Taylor Armstrong.

The season 17 newbie didn’t stay silent, however, and shared a screenshot of the Story to her Instagram page along with Taylor Swift’s song “Mean.” She wrote in the caption of the now-deleted post, “In case I was unclear if I was liked.. she went ahead and made sure I knew ONE more time just to get the point out there.”

“This EXACT same thing happened in my daughters friend group.. of the 4 girls ONE was left out, my daughter,” Pedranti continued, according to a screenshot of the deleted post on Reddit. “I told her, ‘Evie, sometimes with girls this happens, try to be above it. They will grow up and always try to remember what this feels like so you have awareness and don’t do it to another girl,'” Pedranti added, before concluding, “THEY. ARE. TWELVE.”

Jennifer Pedranti Claimed After the RHOC Season 17 Reunion That Tamra Judge Behaved Differently Toward Her Off-Camera

Ahead of the RHOC season 17 reunion Pedranti shared with ET Online that Tamra and her husband Eddie Judge were very good friends of hers and her boyfriend Ryan Boyajian ahead of filming the season.

“How did these conversations, three years ago, not happen, that happened when the cameras came up?” Pedranti questioned about Judge’s comments about her relationship. “I will tell you, he is super hurt by it — and the man that I know loves me, loves my kids, takes care of me.”

“That was a friendship for me, and I just cannot make sense of it,” Pedranti continued. She said on a couple of occasions, including after the reunion, Judge approached her to extend an olive branch. “Everybody was un-mic’d and she comes up and, ‘I love you,’ and, ‘I want to make it right,’ but I have sat here so many times in that same conversation, so I don’t know,” Pedranti said.

At the time, she said she wasn’t sure if she could still consider Judge a friend and wasn’t ready to trust her. As their recent social media exchange showed, that may still be the case today.

Tamra Judge Frequently Made Comments About Jennifer Pedranti’s Relationship During RHOC Season 17

Fans saw the fracturing of Judge and Pedranti’s friendship during season 17 as the longtime RHOC star frequently shared her concerns about Pedranti’s relationship. She referred to Boyajian as a “playboy” and claimed he had wanted to hook up with her before turning his sights on Pedranti.

Judge and her husband, Eddie Judge, both claimed that several people warned them about Boyajian and accused him of pursuing married women. Another incident discussed at length by the group was a revealing photo that Boyajian apparently “accidentally” sent to a friend of Pedranti and Judge.

