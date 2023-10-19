Jessel Taank Says There’s a ‘Double Standard’ With Her RHONY Co-Star

Jessel Taank is sounding off on “Real Housewives of New York City” co-stars Erin Lichy and Sai De Silva‘s comments about her marriage to Pavit Randhawa and accused Lichy of a “double standard.”

After the RHONY season 14 finale aired on October 15, Taank spoke to Rolling Stone about her co-stars’ on-screen speculation about her marriage. Taank specifically addressed Lichy’s comments about her marriage given the realtor’s frustration with Brynn Whitfield earlier in the season over flirtatious comments made to her husband Abraham Lichy. “I think it definitely showed a double standard to me, because she was very upset about the whole Brynn situation,” Taank stated.

Taank said while Whitfield’s joke about divorce at Lichy’s anniversary party was probably in poor taste, she felt that Lichy and De Silva’s speculation about her marriage was “really disappointing.” She added, “I think that they looked at my marriage and took it to a place that really wasn’t cool. It could have been handled differently.”

“I know that production is involved, but I’ve been prompted many times to talk about things and I’ve said no, because it’s detrimental to someone’s character or their relationship,” Taank also pointed out.

Jessel Taank Said She Thought Erin Lichy Couldn’t Relate to Her Admission of Going Through IVF

During her interview, Taank also spoke about how difficult it was to open up about her personal struggles and have it so poorly received by Lichy and De Silva.

“It was really tough. Maybe I didn’t explain enough, or give enough clarity to why we were in the place that we were in our private life,” Taank shared regarding her and her husband’s intimacy in the bedroom. “I spoke about how IVF was really tough for me. The domino effect of having kids and going through IVF was a tough pill to swallow when it came to getting back into the sack with him.”

Taank said that her co-stars insinuating that there was something wrong in her marriage because of that, combined with Randhawa’s trip to Vietnam, was “shocking” for her to hear. “I think it went completely over their heads,” Taank added. “I think for Erin and Sai, specifically, I don’t think they’ve ever had IVF. So I think when I was talking about it, they couldn’t relate to me at that moment. All they heard was, ‘She is not having sex with her husband. Something is wrong!'”

The RHONY Finale Ended With the Cast Members on the Outs After Several Arguments at Brynn Whitfield’s Birthday Party

The RHONY finale ended without much closure for the ladies as they all left Whitfield’s birthday party separately. At the event, Taank confronted Lichy and De Silva about their speculation regarding her marriage. Their argument ended with no real resolution, but De Silva and Taank both agreed that they weren’t close friends.

Later in the episode, Lichy dressed up as a parrot to play on Taank’s accusation that she was behaving like De Silva’s “pet parrot.” Elsewhere, Whitfield confronted Taank and accused her of not standing up for herself more firmly.

The RHONY ladies will get a chance to settle their drama when the first part of the reunion airs on Bravo on October 22.

