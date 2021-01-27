Kelly Dodd Wants This RHOC Cast Member off the Show

The Real Housewives of Orange County star Kelly Dodd is spilling all about her cast members. Dodd has revealed that if she were to return for another season, she would need one cast member out of the picture. The 45-year-old Positive Beverage founder went on Instagram Live earlier this week, as captured by the Queens of Bravo Instagram account.

Dodd stated that she would not return for season 16 if fellow RHOC cast member Braunwyn Windham-Burke came back.

“I know I cannot film with Braunwyn,” she said. “I know for a fact that I cannot film with her. There’s just no way and if she comes back then I’m out because I know for a fact that I cannot. She’s dangerous and calling people racists and homophobic.”

Dodd and Windham-Burke have had falling outs both on and off screen. The tension between the two women escalated when Dodd accused Windham-Burke of using her sobriety for a storyline. She has also commented on Windham-Burke’s decision to announce she identifies as a lesbian and has a girlfriend while still married to her husband Sean Burke.

Dodd continued saying, “And … saying I’m a bad mom, I’m running around, like, traveling, well I was traveling, yes, but I was also selling two homes. And thank God I did because I’d be stuck with four mortgages, right?”

She finalized her thoughts saying, “If I’m coming back next year, I just can’t come back next year filming with somebody so reckless. I just can’t. If she’s on, I’m probably out. So, that’s probably the way it goes. And by the way, she says she couldn’t film with me, so there you go.”

Dodd Has Shown Her Dislike for Windham-Burke Before

The RHOC cast member has been vocal about her friendship with Windham-Burke in the past. Dodd took to Instagram in early January and posted a screenshot of a comment from Windham-Burke on Instagram, but shortly after, she deleted the post.

Windham-Burke’s comment read, “I got the worst edit this year….I had to actually apologize for how I spoke to my boss at one point as I yelled 4 letter explicatives…loudly. It is what it is….and honestly it’s kinda freeing when I gave up on getting people to understand the truth and just rolled with it, for the first time in my life I really don’t give a fu-k.”

Dodd posted the screenshot of the comment and added the caption, “I’ve been on #RHOC 5 years and never complained about a bad edit. They show the good bad & ugly. This is more deflection & not accepting responsibility for your own bad behavior. Tune in tonight at 9PT @bravotv.”

Fellow RHOC cast member Emily Simpson seemed to agree with Dodd. Simpson commented, “The classic ‘it was the editing’ excuse.” Former RHOC cast member Peggy Tanous also chimed in commenting, “Yup! It’s part of the territory. She’s cray cray.”

Tamra Judge Also Said She Wants a RHOC Cast Member Fired

Judge – one of the longest-running full-time Housewives cast member – began her RHOC journey in 2007 for its third season. She announced she would be leaving RHOC in January 2020 after 12 seasons.

Judge recently shared that if she were to ever rejoin RHOC, she would need a major cast shakeup – including a cast member fired. “I know the current cast and I’ve been on the show long enough that I know what works and what doesn’t,” she said to Access Hollywood’s Housewives Nightcap in late December. “The number one person that needs to go, I can’t even believe she’s gotten three seasons… [is Emily Simpson]. I think she’s boring. If you [are trying to be the queen B], you’re not cut out for it.”

The 53-year-old reality star continued saying that she thinks Simpson tried to replace her on season 15. She claimed Simpson was, “trying too hard,” so it didn’t work. “I never felt she fit into the crowd,” she added.

Judge confessed that she has not totally committed to rejoining or never coming back. “I miss it,” Judge told Access Hollywood. “I’m not going to lie. I totally miss it. So given the perfect cast, oh absolutely. With the current cast right now? No thanks!”

