Why Fans Are Coming to Kelly Dodd’s Defense

Real Housewives of Orange County star Kelly Dodd is no stranger to controversy. Dodd appeared with her other RHOC cast members for the reunion. During the first part of the reunion, Dodd made a comment against host Andy Cohen. Cohen asked Dodd about her comments on social media regarding COVID-19 and the Black Lives Matter movement.

“I mean, the amount of messages that I get that you’re uneducated, you’re putting out misinformation, you’re behaving like a moron,” Cohen told Dodd. She replied, “I get them too, saying that you’re anti-American. That you put your political beliefs out there, that they don’t want to watch a political show.”

A slightly shocked Cohen replied, “I’m anti-American because I don’t like Donald Trump?” and Dodd confirmed, “Yeah.”

Fans noticed Dodd and Cohen’s remarks, and they have since been coming to Dodd’s defense. “You were great and honest on the reunion, you make the show real,” one fan commented on a recent Instagram photo of hers. “AC [Andy Cohen] was trying to bait and bully you, stay strong.”

Another chimed in writing, “Cute! 💕Love that you are not afraid to share your beliefs! You are not on the wrong side of anything, you have a different side and that is okay!” A fan agreed writing, “Andy was so wrong to come after you like that. At least you are being authentic!!!!!”

