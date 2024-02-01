Kim, Kyle Richards & Kathy Hilton Reunite For Special Family Photo

Kyle Richards spent a special day with her sisters Kim Richards and Kathy Hilton .

On January 27, 2024, “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” sisters celebrated the 1st birthday of Hilton’s grandson, Phoenix Hilton Reum. The trio met up at a lavish party held at Paris’ Beverly Park mansion.

According to People magazine, Paris hosted a “Sliving Under the Sea” first birthday party for her son Phoenix. The party came one day after Kyle Richards taped the RHOBH season 13 reunion, where her sister Kathy appeared as a surprise guest.

Based on a chummy sisters’ photo that was taken at Phoenix’s birthday bash, it’s safe to assume that things went better than they did after the season 12 reunion. The 2022 Bravo reunion resulted in a long estrangement between the celebrity siblings.

Kyle Richards & Kathy Hilton Shared a Look at a Photoshoot They Posed For at Phoenix’s Birthday Party

It wouldn’t be a Hilton party without a professional photographer on hand. On January 28, Kyle shared a video from a photoshoot she posed for with her older sisters. The Sister Sledge classic “We Are Family” played in the video.

In the clip, eldest sister Kathy sat between Kyle and Kim. All three sisters smiled as they posed for a series of shots taken by @thecollectiveyou. “At Phoenix’s 1st birthday with my sisters @kathyhilton @kimrichards11 🙏,” Kyle captioned the post.

Kathy shared the same video with the caption, ‘‘The best weekend with my sisters @kylerichards18 @kimrichards11 💕💕💕 .”

Many fans commented to say it was “so beautiful” to see the three sisters all together.

In a RHOBH season 11 episode Kyle previously told her husband, Mauricio Umansky that it’s rare that all three sisters “are on the same page at the same time.”

The new group photo shows that the sisters have come a long way since one year ago. At the time of Phoenix’s birth in January 2023, Kyle and Kathy were estranged. It was months before Kyle met her great-nephew in person. According to BravoTV.com, in a RHOBH season 13 episode, Kyle revealed that she found out Paris welcomed a son after seeing a post about it on Instagram.

“My sister and my nieces are a package deal. So if Kathy and I have an argument, instead of it just being in between us, all of a sudden, it’s like, ‘Okay, then I’m cut off from everybody,” Kyle said in a confessional. “When I think about all the time we are losing right now with babies coming into the family. We would normally all be together during these times.”

The Sisters Spent Time Together at Kathy’s House in December

It was a family event that served as an icebreaker for the feuding siblings in 2023. In June of that year, Kyle reunited with Kathy in Aspen for the wedding of Kim’s daughter, Whitney Davis. The three sisters even danced and sang to “We Are Family,” as seen in a video shared by Kyle.

In addition, in November 2023, the RHOBH sisters spent time together once again, this time at Kathy’s DIRECTV-sponsored Christmas party held at her Bel-Air mansion. The celebrity sisters posed for several photos together at the star-studded party.

