Kyle Richards Defends Mauricio Umansky as They Share Family Night Out With Their Daughters

Kyle Richards spent time with Mauricio Umansky despite their separation. The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” couple confirmed their marital troubles in July 2023, and there have been a lot of theories as to why they split. But on December 3, 2023, Richards set the record straight in response to a social media post written by therapist Melissa Reich.

Reich theorized that Richards was experiencing “survivor’s guilt” in the aftermath of the suicide death of her childhood best friend Lorene Shea in 2022. Richards reshared the post on her Instagram story with the comment: “Everyone knew I was dealing with this. For whatever reason it wasn’t shown on camera YET. This will be addressed very soon.”

Reich also wrote that Richards may have expected support from her husband but that he may have been incapable or was unwilling to be there for her, leaving her “disappointed” after her years of commitment and dedication to their marriage.

Richards responded with: “I do believe Moe tried to be there for me. Although I’m not sure anyone knew exactly how to be.”

Kyle Richards & Mauricio Umansky Went Out to Dinner at the Grove With Their Daughters

That same day, Richards also shared photos from a night out with Umansky and their four daughters Farrah, Alexia, Sophia, and Portia.

In a video posted on Alexia Umansky’s story, the family was seen dining at a restaurant at The Grove in Los Angeles. The camera panned to the Christmas decorations, including an overhead Santa’s sleigh with reindeer, as well as a large fountain surrounded by lit trees. Richards sat at the other end of the table away from her husband, with their daughters in between them.

The family also posed for a photo in front of a massive Christmas tree at the popular shopping and entertainment destination.

Some fans were perplexed by the outing and wondered about the status of the longtime couple’s relationship. “I’m actually so confused by them. Are they separated or are they not?” one commenter asked on Instagram. “It’s called co parenting, co-existing, trying to work things out, “ another replied.

Following the outing, Richards was caught by TMZ and asked how things were going between her and Umansky. “Good enough to be at the Grove,” she replied. “Yeah, we’re getting along. … We’re just taking everything a day at a time.”

Kyle Richards Plans to Spend the Holidays in Aspen With Mauricio

Richards and Umansky spent Thanksgiving together with their daughters. They plan to continue their holiday traditions at their second home in Aspen, Colorado over Hanukkah and Christmas.

Richards told The Messenger their family Thanksgiving felt totally “normal.” She added that she would “for sure” spend the winter holidays with Umansky. “We were watching movies last night with the girls,” she added of her amicable relationship with her husband. “And so, I’m just grateful that we’re as good friends as we are. And we can navigate through this difficult time the way we are.”

If you or someone you know is having suicidal thoughts, dial 988 to reach the toll-free Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. It’s available 24 hours a day, seven days a week (dial 888-628-9454 for assistance in Spanish). You can also speak with a trained crisis counselor anytime by texting HOME to 741741 to reach the Crisis Text Line.

READ NEXT: Kyle Richards Shares Details on Disastrous RHOBH Scene