Estranged RHOBH Co-Stars Reunite 2 Years After Blowout Fight

Lisa Rinna reunited with her former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” co-star Kathy Hilton at a charity event – and things appeared to be hunky dory between them.

The previously feuding Bravo stars united at the Women’s Cancer Research Fund’s gala, An Unforgettable Evening, on April 10, 2024, at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills.

Lisa Rinna Posed With Kathy Hilton at the Charity Event

In photos posted by Getty Images, Rinna, 60, posed alongside Hilton, 65, for the first time since their Real Housewives days in 2022. The Rinna Beauty founder wore a black velvet dress and had her hair styled into a bob. Hilton wore a light blue dress and a string of pearl earrings. She clutched a handbag as she often does in photos.

The friendly photo op was in stark contrast to the last time fans saw the two together. While filming the 12th season of RHOBH in early 2022, the two got into a fight when Rinna claimed Hilton had an off-camera “psychotic break” during a cast trip to Aspen.

Rinna also alleged that Hilton trashed the rest of the cast, including her own sister, Kyle Richards. In another episode, she confronted Hilton with Richards present and told her, “I’m sorry, Kathy. You’re not going to get away with it with me. You’re not going to get away with it.” Rinna also said Hilton had a “black heart” and she called her “the devil.” During the RHOBH reunion taping, Hilton called Rinna “the biggest bully in Hollywood.”

In January 2023, Rinna announced her exit from RHOBH after eight seasons. Hilton also opted not to return to the Bravo reality show as a “friend” of the cast.

During a later appearance on “Watch What Happens Live,” Hilton revealed she received a peace offering from Rinna and called her to thank her. “I received the most beautiful giant flower bouquet and a beautiful card, and I called her to thank her. We talked for about 20 minutes,” Hilton said in November 2023. “She’s doing well and I’m very happy for her. We always had such a good time. … until we didn’t.”

Hilton added, “With everything we’re all going through in this world, we’ve gotta be together.”

Kyle Richards Also Posed With Kathy Hilton

Rinna wasn’t the only former co-star Hilton bumped into at the Unforgettable Evening event. In other photos, she was pictured with her younger sister, Kyle Richards. Richards, 55, wore a black tuxedo jacket and black pants to the charity gala. While Hilton was escorted by her husband Rick, Richards did not appear to have a date amid her separation from her husband Mauricio Umansky after 28 years of marriage.

While they didn’t appear to pose together, Richards previously shared that she is on good terms with Rinna once again. In March 2024, she answered a fan on Amazon Live when asked the last time she spoke to her former co-star.

“I spoke to her not that [long of a] while ago via text saying, ‘When are we going to get together?’” Richards shared. “We were trying to make a plan with Erika [Jayne]. [Lisa’s] been traveling a lot because of her new modeling career, which I think is super cool and inspiring to have this new career, especially at this point in her life. And then last night we were at dinner and my girls said ‘Oh, Lisa Rinna just walked past.’ And I was like ‘Oh!’ because we always go to the same places,” Richards added.

