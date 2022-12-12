Kyle Richards Reveals RHOBH Star She Wants to Bring Back & Who Should Never Return

Kyle Richards has been a main cast member on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” since its debut on Bravo in 2010, so she has seen plenty of co-stars come and go.

Past stars on the Bravo reality show include Lisa Vanderpump, Camille Grammer, Yolanda Hadid, and even Richards’ own sister, Kim.

Following a rocky 12th season on RHOBH, there have been calls for a cast shakeup. Some fans think it’s time for longtimers, such as Lisa Rinna, to go.

In a recent interview, Richards was put on the spot and asked which RHOBH star she’d like to see come back – and who she thinks should never return.

Kyle Richards Revealed Who She’d Like to See Back on RHOBH

During an interview at the 48th People’s Choice Awards held at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, Richards, and her co-star Erika Jayne were stopped by Access Hollywood for a short interview.

Richards told Access that she really appreciates RHOBH fans “hanging in there these 13 years.” “It’s been very exciting,” she added. “But this last season was very, very rough.”

The RHOBH stars were then asked who is one Housewife they would most like to see return to the show – and they both gave the same answer.

“Teddi,” Richards said, in reference to her close friend Teddi Mellencamp. The accountability coach was a cast member on RHOBH for three seasons, but she was fired at the end of season 10 in 2020.

Richards was also asked, “Who is the one Housewife you would most like to never return to the show?” The RHOBH OG hesitated for a moment before replying, “I’m sticking with Carlton.”

That was in reference to Carlton Gebbia, who appeared on the show for one season and freaked Richards out with her Wiccan beliefs.

According to TooFab, during a previous appearance on the “Watch What Happens Live” aftershow, Richards told host Andy Cohen that Gebbia “brought the least to the show” over the years. “That would be Season 4, Carlton,” Richards said. “That’s the season I like to pretend never happened. That’s the season we just pretend didn’t happen.”

In the Access interview, Richards admitted that the one Housewife on the most recent cast she wishes she were closer to is Crystal Kung Minkoff, who joined the series in season 11. “I’m gonna go with Crystal because I’m gonna be a little bit safe,” she said.

Andy Cohen Had a Different Pick for the RHOBH Star He’d Most Like to See Return

Andy Cohen has been vocal about who he’d like to see make a RHOBH return. During an “Ask Andy” segment ahead of a “Watch What Happens Live” taping earlier in 2022, the Bravo host answered a fan question about the topic.

After a fan asked Cohen, “Who would you bring back to Beverly Hills?” he replied, “Oh well, Kim,” in reference to original cast member Kim Richards.

Kim Richards was a main cast member in the first five seasons of RHOBH before scaling back to “friend of” and cameo statuses. Kim hasn’t appeared on RHOBH at all since season 10, but during a Q&A in February 2022, she revealed that she was contacted by Cohen to see if she had an interest in returning to the show.

“I did have a phone call,” Richards said, per a video shared by No Filter With Zack Peter. “Andy Cohen called me … He said, you know, a lot people have been asking for me to come back and he said he thought ‘I’ll go right to the source.’ So he did.”

The return of Kim Richards probably would not go over well with Kyle, considering the most recent season of RHOBH resulted in her estrangement from oldest sister Kathy Hilton. In October 2022, Kyle Richards told Page Six that she regrets having her sisters co-star on RHOBH in past seasons.

“It was really bad for me,” she said of the most recent RHOBH season and reunion. “It was very emotionally draining.”

