Fans Question Kyle Richards’ Promotion of Popular Tequila Drink

Kyle Richards surprised fans with an Instagram plug for a canned tequila drink – and there was quite a reaction.

On December 20, 2023, the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star posted a video to promote Mamitas Tequila Seltzer. But some fans were confused by Richards’ involvement with the brand, considering she has been vocal about how she quit drinking alcohol in 2022. Others were surprised that Richards would promote a rival tequila drink after her argument with her sister Kathy Hilton over the Casa Del Sol tequila brand during the 12th season of RHOBH last year.

In her Instagram video, Richards explained why she decided to promote a new alcoholic drink, but she ultimately turned off comments to the post.

Kyle Richards Caused a Buzz With Her Tequila Ad

In the video, Richards was seen standing behind the bar at the Encino, California home she still shares with her estranged husband Mauricio Umansky. The RHOBH star wore a white trucker hat with the Mamitas logo on it.

In her spiel, Richards said she’s “so excited” to be investing in one of her family’s favorite brands and go-to tequila drink. “Even though I choose not to drink, I do entertain a lot and I want my guests to have nothing but the best,” she continued.

Richards rattled off the brand’s seven flavors and the fact that each drink is just 95 calories. Shen then directed her 4 million followers to the brand’s official Instagram page.

But some commenters took issue with the post. On Reddit, several commenters called Richards “hypocritical.” “I think it’s an odd choice to advertise a drinking brand when she’s made not drinking such a prominent part of her life,” one Redditor wrote.

Others defended Richards, with one pointing out, “Lots of celebs promote products they don’t use.”

But others were more concerned that Richards was plugging something other than the tequila brand her sister invested in. “It’s not even Kathy’s tequila!” one commenter wrote.

Others noted that the product Richards advertised is a “canned tequila seltzer… closer to a White Claw or Truly than it is to Kathy’s tequila.”

“But still. Kathy’s not happy about this,” another added.

“Kathy gets set off by a strong gust of wind, so you’re probably right. But it’s not a competitor of her tequila,” another chimed in.

In 2022, Richards and her sister butted heads in the RHOBH episode “The Girl With the Diamond Earrings.” During a cast trip to Aspen, Hilton brought along bottles of Casa Del Sol, Eva Longoria’s tequila brand that Hilton invested in. But Richards and the other RHOBH cast members turned down the tequila. At a later event, Hilton became angry when Kendall Jenner’s rival tequila was on display instead of hers. She claimed Richards, who had been in charge of the outing, didn’t have her back.

Mauricio Umansky Has Promoted the Tequila Drink in the Past

In addition to Richards, Mauricio Umansky has promoted Mamitas in the past. In October 2023, Umansky posed with “The Hills” star Brody Jenner, who has a partnership with the brand.

According to Mashed, Jenner is a brand ambassador for Mamitas. “It’s a deeper partnership than a traditional ambassador,” the brand’s VP of marketing, Sam Catalina, told the outlet. “He helps us with creative direction. He gives his two cents on everything from flavor to look, and we put a lot of stock in his word as well. He’s more than an ambassador, but not an owner.”

Jenner has a bit of a tie to ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.” His ex-stepmom, Kris Jenner, is close friends with Kyle Richards and has made guest appearances on the Bravo reality show.

READ NEXT: Kyle Richards Gives Update on Mauricio Umansky Separation