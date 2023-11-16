Kyle Richards Says She ‘Wasn’t Being Honest’ on WWHL

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Kyle Richards spoke about her comments regarding her castmate Dorit Kemsley’s marriage while filming the October 25 episode of “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen,” alongside her former co-star, Teddi Mellencamp.

During the November 4 episode of Mellencamp’s podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” co-hosted by “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge, Richards referenced a fan called into the WWHL episode to inquire if she could comment on the reports that “Dorit and [her husband] PK [Kemsley] have been separated” and do not reside under the same roof. Richards replied that she “did not see that” in the press. When Andy Cohen asked if she “heard it before” the WWHL episode, she responded, “I had not heard that.”

While recording the “Two Ts In A Pod” episode, Richards confided she was aware that the Kemsleys, who have denied rumors they separated, were having relationship issues. She explained that she did not want to comment on their marriage, as she has not appreciated the remarks made about her separation from her estranged husband, Mauricio Umansky.

“We did not know that that news came out that day. So when Andy said ‘Did you know about this?’ I said ‘No.’ Because that’s the truth. And then when he said, ‘Did you know anything about this before?’ And I was like I don’t want to talk about Dorit’s private stuff, I know what it feels like. So I was like, ‘No.’ But I wasn’t being honest. But then I was like, ‘Oh, she has said on the show and on camera that they had a bad year,'” said Richards.

The mother of four also stated that she “looked a little nervous” during the WWHL episode “because [she does not] want to talk about people’s difficult times that they are going through.”

Dorit Kemsley Shared Kyle Richards Has Been a Source of Support

Kemsley discussed the rumors that she separated from her husband in an interview with Extra TV at the 2023 BravoCon, held during the weekend of November 3. She stated that she and the father of her two children are “not separating” or “divorcing.” The RHOBH star explained that “the last couple [years] have been a little bit of a rollercoaster” in terms of their marriage. She clarified that she and her husband believe that they will “come out stronger and better.”

Kemsley also stated that Richards has been supportive while she has been focused on fixing her relationship issues. She referenced that Richards is currently going through a public separation.

“It’s really nice because you can speak to your friend that you already lean on for support that can truly understand because they are in a similar situation. And that, obviously, is nice, but I don’t wish that on any of my friends. Much like with Kyle and Mau, with PK and I, I just want everyone to be happy. And hopefully things will work out,” said Kemsley.

Kyle Richards Joked She Was Happy About the Rumors Regarding Dorit Kemsley’s Marriage

While speaking to E! News during the 2023 BravoCon, alongside her new castmate Annemarie Wiley, Richards shared her thoughts about the reports regarding the Kemsleys’ marriage. She joked that she was happy about the rumors as it distracted from her and Umansky’s separation.

“Too bad, Dorit and PK. I’m sorry. Oh well,” quipped Richards with a laugh.

The mother of four clarified that she does not want her castmate to go through public speculation regarding her marriage.

“I don’t like to see anybody go through a hard time. But I mean, better someone else than me,” said Richards.

Richards also briefly mentioned her relationship with her estranged husband. She explained that despite their issues, she does not harbor any ill will towards him.

“When you really do love someone that much, it doesn’t go away no matter what the circumstances are. And we’re putting our love for each other in front of all the other issues. And putting our family first,” said the “Halloween Ends” star.