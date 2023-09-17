Lisa Rinna Shares What Would Get Her Back on Reality TV

Former “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” has been enjoying her time away from the cameras, but how long can she stay away from the small screen? After reports that she missed getting to film the upcoming 13th season of the franchise, Rinna shared what it would take to get her back in front of a camera in a September 15 interview with E! News.

When asked, “What would it take to get [you] back on any network, on any TV show,” Rinna was quick to respond, “It would just take cash, really, just a lot of cash. It’s probably not going to take that much really. I think it’s going to happen when it’s supposed to happen exactly.”

Lisa Rinna Said She Will ‘Definitely’ Return to Television

Rinna continued her answer to the interview question, saying that she already has a few irons in the fire when it comes to a potential return to television.

“There’ve been some things that I’ve been able to do that of course you can’t really talk about yet. But I will,” Rinna said, “Listen, I’m a performer, I’m an entertainer. I love to be on television so things will definitely happen.”

Despite her eagerness to get back on camera, Rinna did share that she enjoyed her time off of RHOBH, saying, “I’ve had the time of my life [not having to film a new season], I really have. I’ve been very fortunate. I’ve been able to fly around and go to fashion shows and cover some magazines. Ooh. So much fun.”

One place Rinna was able to fly to was her former RHOBH co-star Erika Jayne’s Las Vegas residency Bet it All On Blonde. Rinna appeared on stage with her other former castmates Dorit Kemsley and Kyle Richards during the September 1 performance, each of the three sitting and interacting with male dancers on stage during one of the numbers, while an announcer’s voice said, “Straight from Beverly Hills. Erika’s BFFs in the motherf***in’ house.”

“It was so great because to get to see her do her thing. She’s a showgirl,” Rinna told E! News, “To get to see that show come to life in such a short amount of time after a really tough couple of years for her. And so to have us all there, it felt so right, you know? On so many levels, and I’m so proud of her, and it was phenomenal.”

Who is on ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Season 13?

With Lisa Rinna, Diana Jenkins, and “friend of” Kathy Hilton all having departed RHOBH after season 12, who remains on the cast for season 13?

Us Weekly reported that returning Housewives Dorit Kemsley, Crystal Kung Minkoff, Garcelle Beauvais, Kyle Richards, Sutton Stracke, and Erika Jayne would all be returning, presumably in a full-time capacity. The outlet also shared that newcomer Annemarie Wiley (wife of former NFL player Marcellus Wiley) will be joining the cast, though it is unclear if she will be a full-time Housewife or a supporting “friend of”.

RHOBH season 13 is also expected to include quite a few familiar faces in cameo appearances, as former diamond-holders Kim Richards, Denise Richards, and Camille Grammer were spotted filming with the cast, as well as former Atlanta Housewife Cynthia Bailey, who has become good friends with Stracke over the past year.

While the premiere date has yet to be announced, Beauvais told Variety in June 2023 that they are expecting a November release.

