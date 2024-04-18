Lisa Vanderpump Shares Who She Thinks Are ‘The Most Iconic Bravo Villains’

Former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Lisa Vanderpump is sharing her opinion about other Bravo personalities.

During an April 2024 interview with IMDb, the “Vanderpump Rules” executive producer was asked to name who she believes “are the most iconic Bravo villains.” She shared that she thinks the entirety of the RHOBH cast, with the exception of Garcelle Beauvais, fits that description.

“I would say all of ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.’ I think each and every one of them, apart from Garcelle, is a villain,” said Vanderpump.

Lisa Vanderpump Shared Her Thoughts About Kyle Richards’ Separation From Mauricio Umansky

Vanderpump had a falling out with her former friend and castmate, Kyle Richards, during the 9th season of RHOBH, which premiered in 2019. Despite their past issues, Vanderpump has shared her thoughts about Richards’ separation from her estranged husband, Mauricio Umansky, whom she wed in 1996. For instance, during an appearance on a January 2024 episode of “TODAY,” Vanderpump stated that she thinks the separation is “a shame.”

“I really do. I hope they find their way back to each other,” said the mother of two.

Vanderpump clarified that she was aware of rumors about Richards and Umansky’s relationship before their 2023 separation. She stated, however, that she did not pay much attention to the rumors.

“I’m kind of the biggest advocate of not listening to them, especially in the restaurant business and stuff. I feel very sad for her because I know that Kyle really held her marriage very close and dear. It was very important to her,” said the reality television personality.

Vanderpump also stated that she and Richards are not in communication.

“I think that ship has sailed,” said Vanderpump.

Lisa Vanderpump Stated That She May Have Broken up With Her Husband if She Remained on ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’

During a March 2024 interview with E! News, Vanderpump discussed her relationship with her husband, Ken Todd. She stated that they have managed to have a successful relationship because they “have a lot in common.”

“In terms of our goals and our attitude to family. And, you know, our love of dogs is a huge kind of binding thing together. And we work hard,” said the 63-year-old.

She clarified that marriage is “never easy.” Vanderpump then referenced that a majority of RHOBH stars have either divorced or separated from their husbands.

“We’ve seen that. Look at ‘Beverly Hills.’ Out of all those marriages, they all crumble,” stated Vanderpump.

She then shared that she believed her marriage may have “crumbled if [she] stayed on that show.”

Lisa Vanderpump Spoke About Her Relationship With Tom Sandoval & Ariana Madix

During the March 2024 E! News interview, Vanderpump addressed “Vanderpump Rules” star Scheana Shay’s claim that she has a “softer spot” for Tom Sandoval after he cheated on Ariana Madix with Rachel “Raquel” Leviss in March 2023.

Vanderpump stated that she disagreed with Shay’s comments. She said she is “closer to Ariana for sure.” The mother of two also stated that she was pleased Madix was offered several opportunities following her ex-boyfriend’s cheating scandal.

“I’ve talked to Ariana at great depth in past seasons about her struggling with depression. So I was very happy to see her emerge from this in a successful way,” said Vanderpump.

She went on to say that she was concerned about Sandoval’s mental health amid the backlash he received following his affair with Leviss. She also stated she did not believe she needed to reprimand him for his behavior.

“There was nothing I could say to Tom that he didn’t know already,” said the reality television star.