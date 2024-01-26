Lisa Vanderpump Reveals Why She Won’t Rekindle Friendship With RHOBH Star

On January 25, Lisa Vanderpump made it clear that even though she feels sad about Kyle Richards’ ongoing marital issues, there is no space for reconciliation with her former friend and “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” co-star.

Vanderpump made those comments during an appearance on “Today with Hoda and Jenna,” in response to Jenna Bush Hager asking her if she’d reached out to Richards. “I think that ship has sailed,” Vanderpump answered. “I think she knows how I feel. I’ve been very honest about that.”

The “Vanderpump Rules” star and executive producer said that she’d recently seen Richards’ husband Mauricio Umansky, from whom the RHOBH star is currently separated. “Now, I have seen Mauricio. I saw him at ‘Dancing With the Stars,’ so I kicked him in the a**,” she joked. Vanderpump was at “Dancing With the Stars” to support VPR star and contestant Ariana Madix, while Umansky also competed on the show.

“I felt very sad for her because I know Kyle really held her marriage very close and near,” Vanderpump said of Richards and Umansky’s separation. “It was very, very important to her, and she always kinda gave the impression of everything being perfect whether it was or it wasn’t. I think it’s a shame, I really do. I hope they find their way back to each other.”

Lisa Vanderpump & Kyle Richards Began ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ as Good Friends

Lisa Vanderpump talks to Hoda and Jenna about the return of @BravoTV’s “Vanderpump Rules,” the Scandoval drama, weighs in on Kyle Richards' recent separation from husband Mauricio Umansky and more. pic.twitter.com/AVEfAx3ElT — TODAY with Hoda & Jenna (@HodaAndJenna) January 25, 2024

Vanderpump and Richards were once best friends when they both joined “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” but tensions began growing between the two women during their time on the show.

Their friendship became irreparably broken in season 9 of RHOBH over the “Puppygate” storyline. During that season, Richards accused the restauranteur of being behind the leak of a negative story about Dorit Kemsley to the press. Vanderpump has strongly denied those claims and the two women have never reconciled.

Lisa Vanderpump Commented on Kyle Richards & Mauricio Umansky’s Separation at BravoCon 2023

Although Vanderpump is no longer friends with Richards, it hasn’t stopped her from expressing sympathy toward her former co-stars over the recent news of Richards’ separation from her husband. During BravoCon 2023, Vanderpump told E! News, “I feel empathy for the fact it was a union, it was very special. And I know they loved each other very much.”

“I’ve had my problems with her but I see it as more than that,” Vanderpump continued. “I see it as a relationship I respected. I’ve been married forever and a day, and relationships are hard to navigate.”

Afterward, Richards told Page Six that she was appreciative of Vanderpump’s comments about her struggles. “I really appreciated her words. That was very, very kind of her,” she told the publication. “Lisa also has a long marriage and a successful marriage. I still consider Mauricio’s and my marriage a successful marriage. And even the way we’re handling it now, I feel like we’re doing it the right way as best as we possibly can.”

