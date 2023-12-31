Luann de Lesseps Takes Aim at Co-Star’s Fashion Sense

Luann de Lesseps has never shied from sharing her opinion before and the “Real Housewives of New York City” alum didn’t hold back on December 27 when speaking with Cosmopolitan.

In an interview alongside her “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy” co-stars Dorinda Medley and Kelly Bensimon, de Lesseps said Ramona Singer was the RHONY OG with the “worst” fashion sense. The countess laughed then added, “I’m gonna say it.”

“The thing about our cast is we all have a very distinct look, don’t you think?” Medley questioned. “Like, I don’t dress like Luann, Luann doesn’t dress like Kelly, Kelly doesn’t dress like me.” De Lesseps then piped up again to add, “And we don’t dress like Ramona!”

The 4th season of RHUGT: RHONY Legacy is currently airing on Peacock. The season features de Lesseps, Medley, Bensimon, Singer, Sonja Morgan and Kristen Taekman, and saw the group return to St. Barts.

Luann de Lesseps Previously Said on ‘Watch What Happens Live’ That She Thought Ramona Singer Was the ‘Rudest’ Toward Fans

It’s not the first time that de Lesseps has shaded her fellow RHONY alum as she previously said Singer was the “rudest to fans” among RHONY stars.

During a “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen” appearance in July 2023, Cohen asked the question about the rudest Housewife and de Lesseps’ co-star Sonja Morgan replied “Ramona” immediately. “Ramona. For sure, for sure,” de Lesseps eventually added.

Ramona Singer Was Dropped From the BravoCon 2023 Lineup After Allegations Were Made That She’d Used a Racial Slur During Filming

Although Singer is currently appearing alongside her fellow RHONY alums on the 4th season of RHUGT, the network has appeared to distance itself from the Bravo star. An article from Vanity Fair claimed that Singer had used a racial slur during the filming of the show’s 13th season, and the RHONY alum was cut from the lineup for BravoCon 2023 after the article was published.

Bravo exec Andy Cohen later told Us Weekly that it was the right decision for Singer not to attend, while de Lesseps commented on it on the “Two Ts in a Pod” podcast.

“First of all, I mean, it’s unacceptable and very disheartening that that happens … and it’s certainly not a reflection of who I am,” de Lesseps shared with co-hosts Teddi Mellencamp and Tamra Judge. “So, it’s just, you know, a sad situation all the way around.”

De Lesseps said she hadn’t spoken to Singer and described her former co-star’s comments as “careless” and “reckless,” and that there was “no excuse.” At the time, she said she was hoping that the RHUGT season 4 premiere would still be able to go ahead. Singer has yet to publicly comment on the allegations in the Vanity Fair piece.

According to Medley, since the scandal, Singer has “found her place” and was “happy” to focus on her life in Palm Beach and New York City. Medley told Us Weekly that she was focusing on what was important to her in her life.

