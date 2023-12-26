Melissa Gorga Explains How Andy Cohen ‘Annoyed’ Her Mother

“Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Melissa Gorga shared that her mother, Donna Marco, was offended by Bravo producer Andy Cohen.

While recording the December 13 episode of her podcast, “On Display With Melissa Gorga,” alongside her guest “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Gina Kirschenheiter, Gorga stated that her mother was unhappy when she was named “Jackhole of the Week” during an episode of “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.” Gorga explained that Cohen named Marco the “Jackhole” because she stated her daughter should sell pictures of her feet like “Real Housewives of Miami” star Larsa Pippen.

“I think she was the ‘Jackhole’ or something for something really silly. But my mom was so annoyed that she was the ‘Jackhole’ for saying something about, like, she wanted me to be on OnlyFans because Larsa sells her feet on OnlyFans. And my mom texted me and was like, ‘You need to be on OnlyFans. And you have the most beautiful feet,’” said Gorga.

Gorga also stated that Cohen said he was unaware he had offended Marco.

“He said, ‘I didn’t even realize that it was like, the Jackhole. We didn’t realize that we did.’ And I believe. They don’t. It’s all in good fun when you’re on ‘Watch What Happens Live.’ Most of the time,” said Gorga.

Gina Kirschenheiter Spoke About Her Issues With Andy Cohen

During the “On Display with Melissa Gorga” episode, Kirschenheiter noted that she called out Cohen for a comment he made about her house in a September 2023 “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen” episode. During the “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen” episode, Cohen asked RHOC personality Heather Dubrow to reveal the name of her co-star she “believe[s] would get the least amount of money if they sold their home.” After Dubrow declined to answer his inquiry, Cohen said that he thought “it’s probably Gina.”

On October 3, Kirschenheiter took to her Instagram account to share she took issue with Cohen’s remark. She also noted that she is one of the four cast members on RHOC who owns a home.

“I am the only cast member to own my home, by myself, without a husband. And I am 10 to 20 years younger than all my other castmates. So, maybe we don’t paint this picture like I’m dragging behind the herd. Because I’m not. That was unkind, Mr. Cohen,” said Kirschenheiter in her Instagram video.

In the “On Display with Melissa Gorga” interview, Kirschenheiter stated that she was comfortable publicly calling out Cohen because she “respect[s] Andy.” She also stated that he immediately apologized for his remark, which she appreciated.

“The thing is, I love Andy. We all love Andy. But when you are out of line, you are out of line,” said Kirschenheiter.

Melissa Gorga Teased What Fans Can Expect From the Upcoming Season of ‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’

The 14th season of RHONJ wrapped filming in October 2023. While speaking to Extra TV in December 2023, Gorga stated that she believes RHONJ fans will be happy with the show’s upcoming season. She also noted that she and her estranged sister-in-law, Teresa Giudice, did not film together during the production of RHONJ season 14.

“The next season is actually really, really good. It’s a great season. It’s very different. I think you are all going to be in shock about how we are able to conduct a whole entire season without speaking to each other. I think that’s pretty significant in itself,” said Gorga.

In a November 2023 interview with Extra TV, Gorga gave an update on where she stands with Giudice. She stated that they do not currently have a relationship.

“I think that is done for right now. I think everyone is protecting their peace. As we should. And me, myself, I have created some boundaries, and I’m very happy with them,” said Gorga.

RHONJ season 14 does not yet have a release date.