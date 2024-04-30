Melissa Gorga Wants to Know Why ‘Real Housewives’ Star Made a ‘Shady’ Comment About Her

“Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Melissa Gorga is unhappy with “Real Housewives of Dubai” personality Chanel Ayan.

While recording the April 25 episode of her podcast, “Melissa Gorga on Display,” alongside her husband, Joe Gorga, the RHONJ star stated she was aware that Ayan suggested she did not trust her during a promotional Instagram video. In the clip, Ayan said that her new castmate, Taleen Marie, “reminds [her] of Melissa Gorga.”

“So she is to be watched,” continued Ayan.

During the “Melissa Gorga on Display” episode, the mother of three stated that she did not understand why Ayan suggested she was untrustworthy as they had positive interactions in the past.

“There’s no need for her to be shady to me. Because I’ve been very nice to her,” stated the mother of three.

Gorga also stated that while she believes Ayan “is a gorgeous woman,” she did not appreciate her remarks about her.

“I don’t even, like, know her. Like why are you bringing me into it in a negative — like, I feel like she was trying to say something negative. Or throw some shade at me. And it’s like, ‘Girl, who are you?'” said Gorga.

Gorga went on to say that she would like to have the opportunity to confront Ayan about her remark.

“I feel like she’s mentioned my name before. So I don’t know exactly. But I can’t wait to see her because I would have no problem just asking her very nicely, ‘Am I missing something?’” said the 45-year-old.

Gorga also referenced that Ayan is friendly with her estranged sister-in-law, Teresa Giudice.

Melissa Gorga Discussed the 14th Season of ‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’

Gorga and her castmates Margaret Josephs and Dolores Catania discussed the upcoming 14th season of RHONJ while speaking to Access Hollywood in February 2024. Gorga confirmed that she and her husband’s sister have ceased communication despite being RHONJ co-stars.

“We do not communicate at all,” said Gorga.

She also shared some information about RHONJ season 14.

“It’s a lot about the friendships this season, as opposed to the family drama and really there is a big switch in friendships. People are going to surprise you for sure,” said Gorga.

Teresa Giudice Teased Information About RHONJ at BravoCon 2023

During a panel at the 2023 BravoCon, held the weekend of November 3, Giudice and her husband, Luis “Louie” Ruelas, teased what fans can expect from the show’s 14th season. Giudice also stated she did not appreciate how some of her castmates have treated Ruelas in past seasons.

“My poor baby. We’ve had people on the show that have come after him. But this season, there’s going to be redemption. There’s a lot of receipts,” said Giudice.

Giudice and her daughter, Gia Giudice, spoke about their estrangement from the Gorgas in a December 2023 interview with Us Weekly. She stated that she would no longer “cover” for her brother.

“I’ve covered a lot for my brother throughout the years. And I did that because of our parents. A lot is going to come out that you will see,” teased the 51-year-old.

Gia Giudice chimed in that the fans do not have a full understanding of her mother’s estrangement from her brother and sister-in-law. She referenced that her mother was booed at BravoCon 2023.

“I feel like it’s kind of hard for anybody else to boo or make comments. I just feel like it’s our story. And nobody else is in our shoes,” said the 23-year-old.

The upcoming 14th season of RHONJ begins airing on May 5.