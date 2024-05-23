‘Real Housewives’ OG’s Daughter Involved in Accident After Major News

Longtime “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Teresa Giudice has a lot to be thankful for. According to TMZ, Giudice’s daughter, Milania Giudice, was involved in a car accident — but is okay.

The report indicates that Milania Giudice was driving in Boonton, New Jersey, when she says another car ran a stop sign and collided with her convertible. Thankfully, Milania Giudice walked away from the accident and didn’t appear injured. In photos posted by the outlet, it does look like there is significant damage to the car.

Police cited the other driver for “inattention and failing to yield to the right of way,” per TMZ’s report. Meanwhile, Teresa Giudice’s longtime attorney and friend James Leonard told the outlet, “We are extremely grateful that nobody was hurt. That’s all that matters.”

Melissa Gorga Has Not Checked In With Her Niece Following the Accident

In an interview with Extra TV, Teresa Giudice’s sister-in-law Melissa Gorga was asked about her niece’s accident.

“Right now, no one is on talking terms with anyone because of the things that have happened,” Gorga told the outlet, adding, “I’m so happy she’s OK.”

Teresa Giudice and Gorga have not spoken in more than a year. The two are at odds after Teresa Giudice accused her sister-in-law of cheating on her brother. This all went down on the season 13 finale, ultimately causing the Gorgas to skip Teresa Giudice’s wedding to Louie Ruelas in August 2022.

The family rift, which had been up and down for years, appears unrepairable at present time. The two women are both on season 14 together, but didn’t speak to one another for the entirety of filming.

Executive producer Andy Cohen weighed in on filming and said that he doesn’t think the two women not speaking is “sustainable” for the future of the show.

“It isn’t a sustainable universe to have kind of two camps on the show and I think you see that with Potomac this season and why a lot of viewers, including me, were frustrated with it, but I will say this. It somehow worked this season,” he said on the April 11 episode of SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live.

Milania Giudice’s Car Accident Comes on the Heels of Her College Announcement

Milania Giudice has made a decision on where she will go to college in 2024.

“Congratulations on the University of Tampa! I love you so much and I am so proud of you! I can’t wait to see what you accomplish within your four years, make mommy proud,” Teresa Giudice captioned an Instagram post on May 20.

The third daughter of Teresa Giudice and her ex-husband Joe Giudice will be moving to Florida to attend school. Her room was decorated in Spartan themed colors and filled with balloons and other University of Tampa swag.

Milania Giudice posed for photos along with her mom and some of her girlfriends to celebrate the exciting news. Milania Giudice and her mom have shared posts on their Instagram Stories while visiting Tampa over the past year.

