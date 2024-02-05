RHOBH Star Thinks Denise Richards ‘Handled Herself Well’ During Argument With Erika Jayne

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Sutton Stracke thinks Denise Richards’ comeback to the Bravo franchise for season 13 was a success.

During a January 2024 interview with Us Weekly, Stracke noted that Denise Richards came back to film several RHOBH season 13 scenes after a three-year absence. The Georgia native referenced that the “Wild Things” actress confronted Erika Jayne while attending Kyle Richards’ dinner party, where THC-infused meals were offered, during RHOBH season 13, episode 7. Stracke applauded Denise Richards’ ability to argue with Jayne. She clarified, however, that she did not believe Denise Richards initially was able to make her point “as eloquently she wanted to.”

“But I think she finally spoke up,” continued Stracke. “Listen, she faced Erika. And I’ve been there and it’s not easy. Erika is not an easy adversary. So I think she handled herself well. I think Denise is just a really great person. And she’s a great mother. And I respect her.”

Stracke also shared that she believed her argument with Kyle Richards in RHOBH season 13, episode 7, helped deflect Denise Richards’ intense interaction with Jayne.

“I thought she came across well. That dinner from hell night was just a mess. I said, ‘Denise it may have not been your best moment. But don’t worry. I messed up a lot. I think the biggest take away was more me than you. So don’t worry,’” said Stracke.

Denise Richards Discussed Her Behavior During Kyle Richards’ Dinner Party in January 2024

Us Weekly reported that Denise Richards discussed her behavior during Kyle Richards’ dinner party on a January 2024 appearance on Jeff Lewis’ radio show, “Jeff Lewis Live.” The actress noted that RHOBH viewers believed she was inebriated during the event. She stated, however, that she did not intentionally consume the THC-infused meal. In addition, Denise Richards agreed with Lewis after he said he believed she accidentally had something with THC.

“I have a feeling. But I can’t say someone gave — I don’t [expletive] know,” said Denise Richards.

According to Us Weekly, the chef from Kyle Richards’ party, Christopher Sayegh, stated he did not appreciate Denise Richards’ “Jeff Lewis Live” remark. In a January 2024 Instagram upload, he wrote that Denise Richards appeared intoxicated upon entering Kyle Richards’ party. He also stated that he was frustrated by her comment as he has been attempting to destigmatize cannabis.

“It has been PAINSTAKING to try and showcase the credibility of the science behind cannabis and its uses. Your feeble ego can’t even admit that you have something else going on. And arrived under the influence from something else, that you have to try and blame others instead of taking responsibility,” wrote the chef.

Denise Richards Explained Her Issues With Erika Jayne in a December 2023 Interview

Denise Richards shared why she took issue with Jayne in a December 2023 appearance on former Bravo star Bethenny Frankel’s podcast, “Just B with Bethenny Frankel.” She explained she wanted to know why Jayne’s behavior toward her changed for the worse during their time together on RHOBH. The actress explained that the “Pretty Mess” singer appeared to be a fan of her work, but her attitude eventually soured.

“How do you not know you were such an [expletive] to me? What I was trying to ask her – I don’t know what aired, is that, ‘You were so nice to me my first season. You kept going on about me being a Bond girl. And you were so into wanting to be my friend. And then the second season – it’s like what the hell did I even do to you? Why were you such a [expletive] to me?'” said Denise Richards.