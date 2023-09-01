RHOBH Fans Concerned for Sutton Stracke After Seeing New Photo

Fans of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” are expressing concerns after seeing a new photo of Sutton Stracke.

The reality television star popped by the studio to record with Jeff Lewis on his SiriusXM radio show and he shared a photo on his Instagram page on August 25, 2023. In the snap, Stracke was wearing a white romper and a plaid jacket. She paired the look with some oversized sunglasses and tan sneakers.

Many fans reacted to the photo in the comments section of the post, and dozens expressed concerns over Stracke’s legs. It didn’t take long for comments to start piling up about how thin Stracke appears in the picture.

Sutton Stracke Responded to Comments About Her Weight

Stracke is just the latest “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star to show off a slimmer figure. Her full-time co-stars Kyle Richards, Garcelle Beauvais, and Erika Jayne, have also slimmed down since we last saw them on television, though none have come forward to confirm they are doing the popular weight loss fad, Ozempic.

The drug found in Ozempic, known as semaglutide, is given by injection and is generally used for diabetes patients. The drug works by blocking the receptors in your body that tell you that you’re hungry.

This particular photo of Stracke, however, had many fans more concerned than anything else.

“Whoa ! Are we worried about this weight situation?” one person asked.

“I am shocked that this is Sutton from the housewives. She is terribly thin! What is going on with all these celebs going back to skin/bones?” someone else wondered.

“She looks really unhealthy,” a third comment read.

“Wow Sutton! She does not look well. Far to thin. Wow! She’s always been thin but this is just too much,” another Instagram user added.

Stracke took to the comments section herself in attempt to settle the masses.

“So fun. Thanks for having me! No Covid, not on ozempic, I do eat! Jeff, you’re always a blast,” she said.

Sutton Stracke Threw Shade at Erika Jayne Over Her Weight Loss Claims

Stracke doesn’t seem shy about addressing the concerns about her weight and the way that she looks now compared to how she looked when she first joined the Beverly Hills franchise in 2020 (as a friend of).

And while Stracke hasn’t spoken about Richards’s Ozempic denial, she did have something to say when Erika Jayne blamed her weight loss on menopause. Erika’s comment came during an appearance on “Watch What Happens Live.”

“Here’s what. Let me just start off by saying, you know, I want to make sure that I don’t trigger anybody because we have this conversation in Beverly Hills and we have a cast member with an eating disorder,” she told host Andy Cohen (via People magazine). “I did come down in weight. I did it hormonally,” she continued, adding, “I was going through menopause, so, I took it all down.”

Shortly after, Stracke attempted to punch a big hole in her co-star’s claim.

“I’ve been through the menopause, but I still don’t look like that, but OK,” Stracke told Us Weekly.

