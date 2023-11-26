Tamra Judge Says She’s ‘Really Shocked’ by Erika Jayne’s Behavior

“Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge shared she is surprised with how “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” personality Erika Jayne conducted herself on her show’s 13th season.

While recording the November 16 episode of her podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” co-hosted by RHOBH alum Teddi Mellencamp, Judge noted that Jayne had a calmer demeanor when interacting with her castmates during RHOBH season 13.

“You know who I’m really shocked at? Is Erika. I feel like she’s really opening up. We’re seeing a totally different side to Erika this season,” said the RHOC star.

Judge then shared that she had previously felt intimidated by Jayne. She clarified that Jayne has always been kind during their interactions.

“I’ve only been around Erika, a couple times, at events when we went to Vegas, to see her show and BravoCon. [She] has been nothing but so sweet to me, even back to Andy [Cohen’s] baby shower, the first time I met her. So kind, so sweet. I was a little afraid of her way back then because she’s always so quiet and mysterious. But she’s now no longer quiet or mysterious. She is laying it all out there for you guys to hear,” said Judge.

Erika Jayne Spoke About Her Behavior During RHOBH Season 13

During the November 2023 appearance on the “No Filter With Zack Peter” podcast, Jayne shared she felt a sense of peace filming RHOBH season 13. She noted that she received criticism from viewers because of her estranged husband, Thomas “Tom” Girardi’s legal issues. According to People magazine, the disbarred lawyer “was charged with eight counts of wire fraud and four counts of criminal contempt of court” in early 2023. The “Pretty Mess” singer explained that she does not believe fans will view her in a different light after the entire 13th season airs.

“I don’t know if people will actually say, ‘Oh my god, we really misjudged her.’ But I know that I get a moment of peace. And it feels good. And I think that I feel lighter. I feel better. And when you are not being cornered everyday, you can show a different side of yourself,” said Jayne.

Jayne made similar comments in a November 2023 interview with TV Insider. She stated that she would like “others to let [her] move on” from Girardi’s legal issues.

“It is time for everyone to put down the pitchforks and let me live. And I’ve done a lot of work on myself, a lot of therapy, and I’ve still have managed to have a career and go forward throughout all of these things, while defending myself legally. It’s time for a new life,” said Jayne.

Erika Jayne Discussed Her Overall Experience Starring on RHOBH

During the November 2023 appearance on the “No Filter with Zack Peter” podcast, Jayne discussed her overall experience starring on RHOBH over the past 8 years. Jayne shared that her highlight of being on the series has been filming aspects of her Las Vegas residency, “Bet It All on Blonde” for RHOBH season 13. She also revealed that one of her worst moments was in RHOBH season 12 during the cast’s trip to Aspen. As fans are aware, Jayne and Lisa Rinna claimed Kathy Hilton acted erratically and made negative comments about her co-stars, specifically her sister, Kyle Richards.

“Aspen was terrible, but that was set up that way,” said Jayne.

New episodes of RHOBH air on Wednesdays on Bravo.