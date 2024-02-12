Tamra Judge Takes a Fall in Bar Amid Production of RHOC Season 18

“Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge took a tumble.

On February 12, TMZ reported that Judge was filmed by a fan using a bar top as a dancefloor during her visit to the Costa Mesa bar, The Boulevard. After she slipped, she seemed to have difficulty removing herself from the counter. A blond woman, whom TMZ identified as Judge’s former friend and castmate, Vicki Gunvalson, removed herself from the situation. Eventually, Judge managed to stand back up and started to dance again.

Tamra Judge & Emily Simpson Opened Up About Alexis Bellino’s Return to RHOC

According to TMZ, Judge has just started shooting the 18th season of RHOC. The Vena CBD co-founder and her castmate, Emily Simpson, briefly discussed the upcoming season in the January 27 episode of Judge’s podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” co-hosted by Teddi Mellencamp. Simpson stated she was pleased that Alexis Bellino, who left RHOC after season 8, had rejoined the show’s cast for season 18.

“I think it’s great,” said the lawyer.

Judge also acknowledged that Bellino is currently in a relationship with her RHOC castmate, Shannon Beador’s ex-boyfriend, John Janssen. The 56-year-old stated that Bellino’s romance was not the reason she was asked to return to the Bravo series.

“She was being asked back before this John stuff was even – before she even met John,” said Judge.

According to Judge, Bellino was hesitant to film RHOC season 18 as she did not want Beador to feel uncomfortable.

“I had a conversation with [Bellino]. And she said, ‘Listen, I don’t know if I want to sign because I don’t want to kick Shannon when she’s down.’ Right when she said that to me, I’m like, ‘You know what, you’re a cool chick,’” stated Judge.

Tamra Judge Discussed Her Estrangement From Vicki Gunvalson & Shannon Beador

Judge is currently feuding with Beador and Gunvalson. While speaking to Entertainment Tonight in January 2024, she stated that she decided to cease contact with Beador and Gunvalson because they had made negative comments about her when they were not in her presence.

“There was some things they had said behind my back that got back to me. And it didn’t sit well with me,” said the mother of four.

Judge stated that she does not want to spend time with individuals who do not bring positivity into her life. She also said she would like her friends to be forthcoming about their opinions of her.

“If you are my friend, be my friend. If I’m doing something or saying something you don’t like, come to me. And tell me,” said Judge.

In the February 5 episode of “Two Ts In A Pod,” Judge also stated that she did want to continue performing with Beador and Gunvalson for their live show, “An Evening with the Tres Amigas.” While recording the February 2024 “Two Ts In A Pod” episode, Judge read a text message she sent to Beador following her September 2023 DUI arrest. According to the “Traitors” star, she informed Beador that “Bravo has told [her] it’s not a good idea.”

In addition, she stated that she was receiving comments that she is “an alcoholic” for continuing to perform with Beador.

The upcoming 18th season of RHOC does not yet have a release date.