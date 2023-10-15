Tamra Judge Reveals Her Biggest Season 17 Regret

“Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge revealed her biggest regret of the show’s 17th season. While recording the October 13 episode of her and Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave‘s podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” Judge mentioned she continually fought with her castmate Jennifer Pedranti regarding her relationship with her boyfriend, Ryan Boyajian, in season 17. As fans are aware, Judge accused Boyajian of cheating on Pedranti. The couple has denied the claims.

“[My biggest regret was] probably, you know, how in detailed the Jenn stuff got and how it just got repetitive. That was like — I should have just said my peace, said whatever, and just let it go,” said Judge.

Tamra Judge Shared Her Thoughts About Throwing a Napkin at Jennifer Pedranti in RHOC Season 17, Episode 7

While recording the “Two Ts In A Pod” episode, Judge suggested she did not regret throwing a napkin at Pedranti during a heated discussion in RHOC season 17, episode 7. The 56-year-old referenced she threw the napkin after Pedranti suggested she was attracted to Boyajian.

“I think throwing the napkin in her face was probably the best thing. When she said to me, like I had the hots for her boyfriend, I’m like, No sweetie. I have a pretty hot husband [Eddie Judge],’” said Judge.

Judge also suggested her judgment was clouded during the season 17, episode 7 incident. She explained that she was “too drunk” while at the Malibu restaurant, Nobu, with her castmates. In addition, Judge shared she consumed too much alcohol during the production of RHOC season 17.

“Part of my problem this season was that I drank too much. As you know, I am not much of a drinker,” said the mother of four.

Judge made similar comments in an August 2023 interview with Access Hollywood’s “Housewives Nightcap.” She stated that she may have consumed too much alcohol during the production of RHOC season 17. According to Judge, she was going through some difficulties in her personal life when she rejoined the show’s cast after a two-year absence. Judge noted that her beloved dog Bronx had passed away, and her husband decided to close their gym, CUT Fitness, before filming season 17. She also noted that she felt uncomfortable about returning to the show because she was unsure where she stood with her co-stars, specifically Shannon Beador and Heather Dubrow.

“Like a lot was going on. And I think I drank my feelings most of the season this year and it shows,” said Judge.

Jennifer Pedranti Shared She Was ‘Shocked’ When Tamra Judge Threw a Napkin at Her

Pedranti shared her thoughts about Judge’s napkin throw during a separate August 2023 Access Hollywood’s “Housewives Nightcap” interview. She explained she did not have much of a reaction following the incident because she “was shocked.”

Pedranti also stated she did not expect to have an argument with Judge because they had a pleasant off-camera experience at Nobu. She stated she and Judge had a brief conversation while their other castmates were in the restroom.

“[Judge] kind of said, ‘I want to have fun with you tonight. I owe Ryan an apology.’ I’m like, ‘Yes, please. He would love that. I want to have fun with you tonight.’ And then we go upstairs, a shot is ordered, we sit down, I hear her make a comment about Ryan. I had no idea that night – and I think that when the napkin got thrown at me, I sit there like a deer in the headlights,” said the mother of five.

The reality television personality also revealed she is unsure if she will be able to mend her friendship with Judge. She stated, however, that she would accept an apology from the Vena CBD co-founder.