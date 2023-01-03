RHONJ Alum Says Past Seasons Were ‘Fake’: “Now It’s Gonna Be Real’

A former friend on “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” opened up about the upcoming 13th season and how it will differ from past seasons of the show.

RHONJ OG Teresa Giudice and her brother Joe Gorga have been estranged since they filmed the finale for the 13th season of the Bravo reality show. Gorga and his wife Melissa Gorga even skipped Teresa Giudice’s wedding to Luis Ruelas in August 2022 due to the family feud.

But former co-star Kim DePaola thinks the bad blood among the cast will be good news for viewers.

Kim D. Said Other Seasons of RHONJ Were ‘Fake’

Kim DePaola, also known as Kim D., is a former friend of Giudice’s and a past guest on “The Real Housewives of New Jersey.” While she hasn’t appeared on the show since 2018, Kim still has friends with ties to Bravo. She often appears as a guest on the “Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef” podcast, and on a recent episode, she spilled major tea about RHONJ.

On the December 31, 2022 episode of Yontef’s podcast, Kim D. reacted to the RHONJ season 13 trailer, which ends with Giudice saying of her sister-in-law Melissa, “She’s always wanted to keep my brother and I apart, she got her wish.”

But according to Giudice’s one-time close friend Kim D., it’s Giudice who got her wish. Of the upcoming season, Kim told Yontef, “We’re back to the truth now. All that stuff you’ve been watching is all bulls***. Now we’re back to the truth.”

Kim went on to claim that much of what viewers saw with the RHONJ siblings’ relationship in the past was “fake.”

“This is the real deal about the Gorgas and the Giudices,” she said. “They never could stand each other. That was a pact that they made okay with each other. And I told you all the minute [Teresa] met someone, that she would dump them because she never got over the fact that they came on the show when she didn’t want them to. She threw them away like a stale crust of bread. Okay? That’s what she was waiting for.”

“She needed them to film. Now she doesn’t,” Kim added. “So this is real this season. The other seasons were fake. …A lot of the things that she (Tre) was doing was fake. Now it’s gonna be real.”

Kim also said she wasn’t at all surprised that Giudice didn’t invite Melissa Gorga’s mom, Donna Marco, to her wedding. In the trailer, Gorga is seen saying of Giudice, “My mom has been nothing but f***ing good to her.”

On “Behind the Velvet Rope,” Kim D. said Giudice “doesn’t care about anyone.”

“Teresa cares about herself and now she cares about Ruelas. That’s it,” she said. “It wouldn’t cross her mind to invite Melissa’s mother. She doesn’t even think along those lines about respect. She’s full of baloney. …But listen, that just goes to show she wants nothing to do with that whole family. Nothing to do with it.”

Teresa Giudice Has Been Angry With the Gorgas For Years

Giudice has had beef with the Gorgas ever since they joined ‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey” as full-time cast members in season 3 in 2011.

According to BravoTV.com, Giudice claimed that her sister-in-law used a story about a family disagreement to get attention so she would be cast for a role on the Bravo reality show. At BravoCon in 2019, Giudice said Gorga showed up at her house for Christmas Eve dinner with store-bought sprinkle cookies. “So I told her nicely, I was like, ‘Next time, bring bakery cookies. So she made it into this whole f***ing big deal, put it on Facebook, and she got Bravo’s attention,” Giudice said.

In November 2022, Giudice told the “Scheananagins with Scheana Shay” podcast that until recently, she never watched an episode of RHONJ. When she did finally tune in, she was “blindsided” and “mortified” by the things she saw her brother and sister-in-law say about her behind her back.

“It’s like so heartbreaking, so heart-wrenching, so sad that my own family could be talking like this about me,” she told Shay. “Now that I don’t have them anymore, I’m free now. I’m done. … I just want peace. I’m so so tired of being dragged through the mud for the past 10 years. And my sister-in-law lied to my face… it took 10 years but the truth always comes out.”

