How to Watch the ‘Star Trek’ Panels at San Diego Comic-Con

San Diego Comic-Con 2021 kicks off tomorrow, July 23, and runs through Sunday, July 25. For the second year in a row, the convention will be virtual. All the panels will be available on the Comic-Con@Home site and on YouTube after they’ve aired.

Fans who want to watch the panels live should check out the programming schedule ASAP so they know when to tune in. To access the live video, click on the name of the panel. A pop-up will appear with the live feed.

Fans who can’t catch the panels live can head to San Diego Comic-Con’s YouTube channel to catch whatever they missed. The SDCC staff are putting together playlists for each day, so fans can easily find the panels they want to watch.

There are five “Star Trek” themed events throughout the weekend. Here’s a quick guide to everything “Star Trek” at SDCC21.

Paramount+: Peak Animation, 7/23 at 10 am PST

The first “Star Trek” panel of the weekend happens on Friday at 10 am Pacific Standard Time. Jerry O’Connell from “Star Trek: Lower Decks” is hosting a panel about animation in the Paramount+ universe.

The panel will kick off with a cast panel for “Star Trek: Prodigy.” This will be the first public event the entire cast has done together. Creators Kevin Hageman, Dan Hageman, and director/co-executive producer Ben Hibon will also be on the panel.

After that, a few of the “Lower Decks” cast members will have a roundtable discussion about the second season of the show. Tawny Newsome (Mariner), Jack Quaid (Boimler), Eugene Cordero (Rutherford) and creator Mike McMahan will chat with their costar O’Connell.

Klingon Lifestyles the Home Alone Year | Comic-Con@Home 2020

The Klingon Lifestyles fandom plays are a yearly tradition at SDCC. These fan-written stories follow a group of Klingons and their comrades as they embark on wacky adventures. Fans looking for a bit of fun will be delighted by this performance.

Space Law Sci-Fi vs. Sci-Fact, 7/23 at 6 pm PST

For the true nerds out there, “Dr. Trek” Larry Nemecek will be hosting a panel about real-life space law versus the space law depicted in “Star Trek” and “The Expanse.” Nemeck will chat with experts in aerospace engineering, space exploration, and space law — yes, that’s a real thing.

The panel will also feature Melinda Snodgrass, the writer of the “Star Trek: The Next Generation” episode “Measure of a Man.” Snodgrass worked on Trek for a few years, and she just happens to be a “recovering attorney.”

This panel will take place on Friday at 6 pm Pacific Standard Time.

Captain Pike In Command of The Enterprise Star Trek The Cage (Original Pilot)

On Saturday at 10 am Pacific Standard Time, fans can tune in for a “Star Trek” watch party. This event will be a virtual group viewing of “The Cage,” the original pilot for “Star Trek: The Original Series.”

To join in, head over to Scener. Once the watch party begins, fans will be able to view the whole episode together.

Inglorious Treksperts: 30 Years of Best of Both Worlds | Comic-Con@Home 2020

The hosts of the podcast “The Inglorious Treksperts,” Mark A. Altman and Daren Dochterman are hosting a conversation with some of the biggest names in modern and classic Trek. They’ll be joined by Anson Mount (Strange New Worlds), Nicholas Meyer (Star Trek II: The Wrath Of Khan), Michael Dorn (The Next Generation, DS9), Jeffrey Combs (Deep Space Nine, Enterprise), Brannon Braga (First Contact, Enterprise), Robin Curtis (Star Trek III), Bryan Fuller (Voyager) and a few more “surprise guests.”

The panel description doesn’t give any hints as to what might be discussed. But with a guest lineup like that, this panel is not to be missed.

Tune in at 1 pm Pacific Standard Time to catch this one.

