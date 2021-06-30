CUT SCENE: Zefram Cochrane’s Suicidal Scene Deleted

“Star Trek: First Contact” is widely considered one of the best movies in the franchise. The film tells the story of humanity’s first warp flight and its subsequent first contact with an alien species, the Vulcans.

Zefram Cochrane, the man who built the first warp-capable ship and piloted it into orbit, is one of the main characters in the movie. Much of the plot focuses on how different he is from the historical figure he was memorialized as and his trepidation about the outcome of his momentous flight. At multiple points during the movie, Cochrane tries to escape his fate.

One scene that was ultimately deleted from the film depicted Cochrane trying to escape his fate in a much more permanent fashion.

Cochrane’s Suicide Attempt

In an interview with Star Trek Monthly, summarized by Memory Alpha, “First Contact” co-writer Brannon Braga revealed that the production team decided to cut a scene in which Cochrane attempted suicide in order to circumvent his role in the first warp flight.

In the scene, Cochrane ran away from the lab and was pursued by members of the Enterprise crew. The chase ended with Cochrane trapped at the edge of a cliff. He threatened to jump off the cliff if the Starfleet officers didn’t leave him alone.

Counselor Deanna Troi, who had a grudging rapport with Cochrane, was summoned to talk Cochrane out of jumping. After a long and exasperating conversation with him, Troi got so frustrated that she actually told Cochrane to jump. When he got cold feet, she pushed him off, knowing that Chief Engineer Geordi LaForge had set up a force field around the cliff. Cochrane landed on the force field and was retrieved by the crew.

The tone of the scene suggests that Cochrane wasn’t actually suicidal. He was just trying to run away from the pressure associated with his legacy.

Braga told Star Trek Monthly that the scene was deleted from the movie because they needed to cut a few minutes off the final runtime. He added that the team felt they had enough scenes that demonstrated Cochrane’s character, so this one hit the chopping block.

Actor James Cromwell Auditioned With The Deleted Scene





Play



James Cromwell "Star Trek: First Contact" 11/9/96 – Bobbie Wygant Archive For more interviews and stories go to bobbiewygant.com 2021-05-16T14:22:09Z

In an interview with Star Trek: Communicator, also summarized by Memory Alpha, James Cromwell, the actor that played Cochrane, revealed that the suicidal scene was the one he read for his audition.

To bring the scene to life, Crowell got up on a chair and pretended it was the cliff. He stood at the edge until the script instructed him to make the jump. At that point he sprawled his body over the chair, simulating his character getting caught in the force field. Cromwell said that the production team was delighted by his dramatic choices.

The Scene That Ended Up in the Movie





Play



Star Trek First Contact – You Told Him About The Statue? All credit goes to Paramount Pictures 2018-02-07T23:03:50Z

The scene Braga and Cromwell described sounds very similar to a scene that did make it into the movie. In that scene, Cochrane and LaForge were discussing Cochrane’s legacy. LaForge pointed out that they were standing in the exact spot where a statue of Cochrane would stand in the future.

Cochrane became overwhelmed by the gravity of his future, and said that he needed to “take a leak.” He headed off into the woods and began running.

The Enterprise crewmembers eventually realized that Cochrane was missing and went searching for him. Instead of trapping him at the edge of the cliff like in the deleted scene, Cochrane continued to try to run away, shouting that he didn’t want the responsibilities involved in his legacy. Commander William Riker simply stated that they didn’t have time to deal with Cochrane’s antics and stunned him with a phaser.

The scene conveys the same message of Cochrane’s reluctance in an abbreviated and similarly humorous way.

