‘Star Trek’ Beams Into New York Comic Con

Thursday, October 7th was the first day of New York Comic Con (NYCC), one of the biggest events of the year for geeks all over the country. This year’s convention is packed with “Star Trek” events. The highlights of the weekend are sure to be the “Star Trek: Discovery” and “Star Trek: Prodigy” panels, happening on Saturday and Sunday respectively.

However, “Star Trek” fans have plenty to enjoy all weekend long. Thursday evening, Captain Kirk himself, William Shatner took to the Main Stage at the Javits Center to share stories about his life and work. George Takei speaks on Friday, and other smaller Trek panels are scheduled throughout the weekend.

“Prodigy,” the newest show in the “Star Trek” franchise, has the largest presence at the convention throughout the weekend. In addition to the panel and premiere screening on Sunday, the show has a booth that will be part of the convention all weekend long.

Heavy is at the convention covering all the panels and “Star Trek” fun. Check back throughout the weekend for all the updates.

Here’s what’s going on so far:

Thursday: The U.S.S. Protostar Lands on the Convention Floor

If you need me, I'll be Captaining the USS Protostar at booth #1201. #nycc pic.twitter.com/Y6Ktk0mkYp — New York Comic Con (@NY_Comic_Con) October 7, 2021

The “Prodigy” booth was finally unveiled on Thursday afternoon. The booth, which is a replica of the U.S.S. Protostar bridge, is fully interactive with several ways to participate in the “Prodigy” adventure.

At the #StarTrekProdigy booth, you can play a game, design a custom t-shirt, and take your photo in the captain's chair. #NYCC pic.twitter.com/kBE1wpa7CX — The Geekiary 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ (@TheGeekiary) October 7, 2021

Fans can take a turn sitting in the Captain’s Chair and ask a friend to snap a photo. There’s also a touchscreen video game that takes fans on an adventure with the crew. Fans can even make a custom “Prodigy” T-shirt right at the booth.

Fans can take a picture “with” the crew of the Protostar either on the bridge or in front of a photo-ready backdrop.

Fair warning for fans: if you do sit in the Captain’s Chair, Captain Janeway herself might have a word or two to say about it.

Excuse me, you are all in my chair. — Kate Mulgrew (@TheKateMulgrew) October 7, 2021

Mulgrew will be at NYCC later this weekend, so it’s possible the Captain herself might sit in the chair.

Thursday: William Shatner Spotlight

Just watched William Shatner talk about whatever crossed his mind for forty minutes. He did not talk about Star Trek. It was…something! #nycc pic.twitter.com/U1F8RbQh1e — Brian Olsen (@brianolsenbooks) October 7, 2021

He did talk about a lot of other things though. Shatner spent most of his time talking about his new album, “Bill,” his new show “I Don’t Understand” and how scared he is about going to space.

Though the Trek icon didn’t spend any time actually talking about “Star Trek,” he did spend a fair amount of time talking about space. He diverged on tangents about the speed of light, what lightyears actually means, and how excited he is to stare into the expanse of space from his seat on one of Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origins spaceships.

Which Trek Icons Are at the Convention?

You’ll want to be a part of it…#NYCC, New York!🎶 Come on down and have fun! — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) October 8, 2021

Though most of the Trek stars attending the convention will be there on Saturday and Sunday, some of the biggest names are already here and hanging with their fans.

Shatner arrived for his panel on Thursday evening and did some autographs before he hit the main stage. He’ll be around all day on Friday for autographs and photos.

Overjoyed to meet my childhood hero @GeorgeTakei, will treasure my tea cup 💛 Also @elhofferdesign everyone’s asking where I got this Captain Marvel dress, come out to #nycc!! pic.twitter.com/2ljwuIhACS — Holly S (@hollabaq) October 7, 2021

Takei also arrived on Thursday and headed straight to the signing room. He’ll be signing autographs and taking photos with fans all day on Friday before he takes the main stage for his exclusive panel on Friday afternoon. He’ll also be in the signing room all day on Saturday.

Most of the “Discovery” cast won’t be at the Javits Center until their panel on Saturday afternoon. However, Anthony Rapp, who plays Lieutenant Paul Stamets, is doing a Broadway panel on Friday afternoon. So, he’ll be around the con for a little longer than his castmates.

One of the newest members of the “Star Trek” family, Dee Bradley Baker, is also doing a panel on Friday. So he’s lurking around the con as well. Baker plays Murf in “Prodigy.” He did a panel about his work on “Star Wars” on Friday, but on Sunday he’ll be all Trek.

Heavy will be updating this article with highlights all weekend as well as posting more in-depth articles about the big news from the weekend. Be sure to check back for all the updates!

Follow the Heavy on Star Trek Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!