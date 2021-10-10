Multiple A-List Celebs Join the Cast of ‘Star Trek: Prodigy’

The premiere of “Star Trek: Prodigy” is just a few weeks away, but the first season is not all that fans have to look forward to. During the “Prodigy” panel at New York Comic Con on Sunday, October 10, co-showrunners Dan and Kevin Hageman announced a list of A-list celebrities that will be joining the cast in upcoming seasons.

Jameela Jamil

Jameela Jamil, best known for her role as Tahani on “The Good Place,” will be joining the cast as Ensign Asencia. Her character will be a Trill, a well-known Trekverse species that consists of both hosts and symbiotes. The showrunners didn’t reveal whether her character would be a joined Trill or an unjoined Trill.

Jason Alexander

Jason Alexander gets his second shot at #StarTrek. A do over, if you will! 😂 #StarTrekProdigy — Alex Perry (@alexandertperry) October 10, 2021

“Seinfeld” star Jason Alexander will also join the cast of the newest show in the “Star Trek” franchise. He’ll be playing an adult Tellarite, the same species Jankom Pog, named Doctor Noum. If the Protostar is anything like the Voyager, Noum could be an Emergency Medical Hologram like The Doctor, programmed into the ship. However, no additional details were given, so that’s just speculation.

Alexander isn’t new to the “Star Trek” franchise though. And it’s not his first time interacting with Captain Kathryn Janeway either. Alexander appeared in the “Star Trek: Voyager” episode “Think Tank.”

Daveed Diggs

I’m just not a stan for a character or actor and i never will be… it makes me a feel a little disappointed for Prodigy. But i am gonna do my best to play nice and go about my day… oh look… Daveed Diggs in Star Trek! 🖤🎉🎉🎉 pic.twitter.com/vgAfVQWBMf — 🟡🟡🟡Elizabeth Renea🖤🖖🏻 (@ElizabethRenea5) October 10, 2021

Daveed Diggs, best known for his role as Marquis de Lafayette in the hit musical “Hamilton,” will join the cast as an adult Andorian. He’ll play Commander Tysess.

It’s unclear whether he’ll be a commissioned Starfleet officer. If he is, it will be very interesting to see how a Starfleet commander made it out to the Delta Quadrant.

Robert Beltran

Omg! New casting! And Robert Beltran is back! LET'S GOOOOOOOOOOOOO! #StarTrekProdigy — ThatOneNerdRon (@raspiras8) October 10, 2021

Fans already knew that Robert Beltran would be back for “Prodigy.” The actor made the announcement, perhaps unofficially, at the “Star Trek” convention in Las Vegas earlier this year. During the panel on Sunday, the Hageman brothers confirmed that Beltran would be back and that he would be playing Captain Chakotay.

