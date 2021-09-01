Star Trek’s “Prodigy” is the Trek you’ve been looking for

Today, August 31, 2021, should have been like any other for fans of “Star Trek.” This day, there should not have been announcements — as there were a few updates released to mark Gene Roddenberry’s 100th birthday, and there will be a whole day full on September 8. That day, just under two weeks from now is “Star Trek Day,” and Paramount has an entire slate of events to entertain Trek fans worldwide.

All of that said, today, Paramount dropped a “Star Trek: Prodigy” bomb on the world, thanks to the unstoppable power of Twitter and YouTube. These tidbits came from the Television Critics Association Panels, which were shared today. “Prodigy” is the newest Trek show, which will debut first on Paramount+, and later will air on Nickelodeon.

Prodigy: An Impressive Opening





Play



Star Trek: Prodigy | Main Title Sequence | Paramount+ Watch the main title sequence for the upcoming all-new animated kids' series Star Trek: Prodigy, featuring a theme scored by Academy Award winner Michael Giacchino which debuted during Paramount+’s virtual Television Critics Association (TCA) presentation. Developed by Emmy® Award-winners Kevin and Dan Hageman (“Trollhunters” and “Ninjago”) the CG-animated series STAR TREK: PRODIGY is the first… 2021-08-31T18:52:39Z

First, the official “Star Trek” YouTube account released the official show opening for the upcoming animated series. This new main title sequence, combined with the soundtrack from composer Michael Giacchino, made for an impressive debut.

Giacchino’s name might sound familiar for Trek fans, as he composed the the LeTrollscore for both “Star Trek (2009)” and “Star Trek Into Darkness.”

The composer also messaged the Hageman Brothers, the creators, and showrunners for “Star Trek: Prodigy.” The Brothers are best known for their past animated works, “The Lego Movie” and “Trollhunters.”

Awww you guys… so happy to work with you on this! https://t.co/bOBdew4AmN pic.twitter.com/TrSAVCecxk — Michael Giacchino (@m_giacchino) August 31, 2021

Some took the time to size up this new opening with Trek from the past:

Just for fun let's compare Star Trek title sequence lengths. Prodigy: 1:33 TOS: 0:51

TAS: 1:00

TNG: 0:57

DS9: 1:53

VOY: 1:44

IT'S BEEN A LONG ROAD: 1:23

DSC: 1:30

PIC: 1:39

LDS: 1:08 — Drogyn (@Drogyn1701) August 31, 2021

Next, Trek Twitter revealed a first look at the villainous characters, given voice by actors Jimmi Simpson and John Noble. For more about these actors, and their links to “Star Trek” and related roles, check out this Heavy story.

In a far distant part of the galaxy, a ruthless tyrant and his faithful enforcer will stop at nothing in their hunt for the Protostar. Get your first look at @thejohnnoble as The Diviner and @jimmisimpson as Drednok in #StarTrekProdigy. pic.twitter.com/ZY16NxS8AE — Star Trek on Paramount+ (@StarTrekOnPPlus) August 31, 2021

Noble will be the character known as “The Diviner,” while Simpson will lend his voice to the robotic-looking “Drednok.” The team also shared what Simpson thought the first time he saw an image of the Drednok character.

“It’s like being given a mirror for the first time,” said Simpson on Twitter. “And they were always excited to show us the artwork.”

He also shared that he has been a Trekkie for life after watching a famous two-parter.

“Those two episodes of television blew my mind, and I was kind of hooked from there forward,” Simpson said, describing his feelings after watching “The Menagerie.”

Noble commented that “the show looks amazing!”

The U.S.S. Protostar – NX-76884

Fans who pay close attention to the fast-moving ship in the opening might notice that the Protostar has some kind of internal booster drive that pops out from the engineering hull. The following stills from the opening credits reveal this “third nacelle.”

Trek fans will note that the NX designation means that the Protostar is an experimental ship, like the NX-01 Enterprise, the Defiant (NX-74205), and the Excelsior (NX -2000).

Prodigy writer Aaron Waltke recently shared quite a bit of information on the canon reasons behind the Protostar’s design. According to Waltke, the Protostar can be piloted by a minimal crew — which will be the already revealed team.

But are they all necessary? In STAR TREK III: THE SEARCH FOR SPOCK, Scotty automates the controls of The USS Enterprise so it could be flown by only two people(!) Or in his words, "All systems automated and ready. A chimpanzee and two trainees could run her." And Kirk does! (3/6) pic.twitter.com/WkAPsqHKRF — Aaron J. Waltke (@GoodAaron) July 31, 2021

Meanwhile, Kate Mulgrew — who fans recognize as Captain Kathryn Janeway — had an interesting thought to share for her return to “Star Trek.”

“Janeway defined an era for me and, as it turns out, my life,” said Mulgrew.

Since the star admits that she will be best remembered for her starring role on “Star Trek: Voyager,” it might surprise no one that her fans are excited for a return of Janeway. In fact, a large portion of these fans are speculating out loud of what awaits Janeway after Chakotay (Robert Beltran) leaked that he too would be on “Prodigy.”

READ NEXT: How did Starfleet officers pay for drinks at Quark’s Bar?