A new report says that CBS has a “Survivor”-like show with celebrities in development and that it will debut within the next few months. Here is what we know so far.

TMZ Reports ‘Survivor’ With Celebrities Has Already Been Filmed





Video related to cbs debuting a 'survivor' for celebrities – report 2021-12-08T11:27:56-05:00

According to TMZ, production sources at CBS are saying the network will debut a new series in 2022 that is very much like “Survivor” but with celebrities for contestants.

The names TMZ has been told are attached include “Celebrity Big Brother” season one alum Metta World Peace; “Bachelor” Colton Underwood, whose new coming out documentary is out on Netflix; ex-NFL player Ray Lewis; “Full(er) House” star Jodie Sweetin; “Real Housewives of New York’s” Eboni K. Williams, and model Paulina Porizkova. Most of these people are no stranger to reality TV — in addition to Metta being a “Celebrity Big Brother” alum and Eboni being a Real Housewife, four of them have also appeared on “Dancing With the Stars.”

Metta finished 12th on season 13 alongside partner Peta Murgatroyd; Ray had to withdraw due to injury during week three of season 28 along with his partner Cheryl Burke; Jodie Sweetin finished sixth on season 22 alongside partner Keo Motsepe; and Paulina finished 11th on season four alongside partner Alec Mazo.

According to TMZ, all of the celebrity participants played to have money donated to a charity of their choice. The show was filmed in Panama and is completely finished with CBS eyeing an April 2022 premiere date.

And speaking of “Celebrity Big Brother,” CBS announced in November 2021 that the third season of that show will premiere Wednesday, February 2.

Hopefully It Looks More Like ‘Survivor’ Than ‘I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here’





The sources tell TMZ that the show will have very similar challenges and conditions to the original “Survivor” that is still airing on CBS. Hopefully, that means it will actually resemble “Survivor” more than it resembles “I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here,” which is a long-running British reality TV show that has aired two seasons of a U.S. version — the first season aired in 2003 on ABC and the second season aired on 2009 on NBC. It is a long-running British reality show.

On “I’m A Celebrity,” the contestants lived together in a jungle with very few comforts and were put through challenges that were more like “Fear Factor” than “Survivor.” Participants on that show included model Tyson Beckford, MTV VJ Downtown Julie Brown, reality star and Olympic athlete Caitlyn Jenner, TV personality Melissa Rivers, dancer Cris Judd (the season one winner), reality stars and married couple Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag, actors Daniel and Stephen Baldwin of the famous Baldwin brothers, Sanjaya Malakar of “American Idol,” WWE wrestler Torrie Wilson and actor Lou Diamond Phillips (the season two winner).

For some reason, it just did not catch on with U.S. audiences, but hopefully, a more “Survivor”-esque set-up will be more successful.

There is no word yet as to who the host is for this celebrity “Survivor.” TMZ reports that an announcement or teaser trailer is expected “in the near future,” and there is a CBS press day on Friday, December 10, so that may be when the network will announce the project.

“Survivor 41” airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on CBS. The 42nd season premieres Wednesday, March 9, 2022. Seasons 43 and 44 are casting now, so if you’ve always wanted to apply, now is your chance!

