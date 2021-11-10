‘Celebrity Big Brother 3’ Premiere Date Announced

Big Brother” fans don’t have to wait much longer for the scheming and sabotage they’ve come to love – the third season of “Celebrity Big Brother” is coming soon.

The show’s longtime host Julie Chen Moonves has revealed the season premiere date in a tweet. “Celebrity Big Brother 3” starts Wednesday, February 2 on CBS and Paramount Plus. It’s the first new American season of “Celebrity Big Brother” since 2019.

The show historically has a shorter season than regular “Big Brother,” typically lasting about three weeks. Although the cast list has not yet been announced, rumors are swirling about who the celebrity houseguests might be this season.

‘Celebrity Big Brother 3’ Casting Rumors

According to tweets from the trusted “Big Brother” spoiler account @spoilergirl1, there are several names that have come up in talks about the “Celebrity Big Brother 3” cast.

Names that @spoilergirl1 has tweeted include former White House staffer Kellyanne Conway, “Vandermpump Rules” star Jax Taylor, “Survivor” alum Boston Rob, “American Idol” runner-up Clay Aiken, Lisa Rinna of “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” Scott Disick of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” and television personality Tiffany Pollard.

Some fans have also speculated that singer and social media guru Todrick Hall might be joining the cast. Hall is a longtime fan of “Big Brother” and even welcomed many members of the season 23 cast into his home for an extended period of time following the finale.

