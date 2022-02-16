‘Survivor’ Alum Welcomes Her First Child

Congratulations are in order for “Survivor” player Julie Berry. She and her partner Joseph Young have welcomed their first child, and her “Survivor” family is overjoyed at the news.

Julie & Joseph Have Yet to Name Their Bundle of Joy

In an Instagram post, Julie shared a series of photos of herself and partner Joseph snuggling their new baby girl. Their new addition was actually born back on February 6, but they didn’t share the announcement for about 10 days.

Julie writes:

She is here! Born 2.6.22 at 1:18pm. She is tiny but mighty. We have yet to name her, but we’re getting closer. We’re taking our time to heal from birth, adjust to no sleep while welcoming our little bear earth side. Thank you to our community for the love and support, this journey has been very humbling. To my Valentine @jy_2o7 I’ve fallen more deeply in love with you as you’ve stepped up and taken such good care of us this past week, you’re an incredible daddy and the best partner for me. I love you baby. Thank you.

Julie and Joseph have been together for about a year and a half, according to her Instagram post on Joseph’s birthday in June 2021, when they had been together for about a year.

She wrote then that timing truly is everything after she spent three years hitting on him before he asked her out.

“Happy Birthday photo dump of falling in love over the past year with my green-eyed cutie,” writes Julie. “Hitting on you for 3 years before you took me out reminds me that timing, regardless of desire, is indeed perfect. You not only have the best hair in all the lands, but the most sincere and sweetest heart. Laughing with you will always be my favorite, I can’t wait to keep creating with you. I love you. Bozo. Potato head.”

The new baby is their first child. In an Instagram post from just a few weeks before the baby was born, Julie wrote that she is “already learning so much” from her daughter.

“Motherhood — already learning so much from this spirit as we approach 40 weeks, touching the deepest truths, fears and instincts. Calling in our guides and ancestors, as we walk this path to surrender and open, with the wisdom and trust of this body to support baby girl as she enters into this world. My rebellious, intuitive Aquarius girl, you’re celebrated and loved so deep, we’re ready,” wrote Julie.

Julie’s ‘Survivor’ Family Is Over the Moon For Them

Julie is an alum of “Survivor: Vanuatu,” the ninth season, where she finished in fifth place. On the Instagram post announcing the baby’s birth, the “Survivor” family was quick to offer up words of congratulations and well-wishes.

“Congratulations. She looks so much like her dad,” writes two-time “Survivor” player Abi-Maria Gomes.

“Survivor: Panama” alum Shane Powers wrote, “LET’S F***IN’ GO!!!!!”, to which Julie “LOL’d.”

“My ovaries,” writes “Survivor: Redemption Island” alum Natalie Tenerelli. “I love this family you’ve created.”

Fellow “Vanuatu” finalist Eliza Orlins added, “Love you so much and SO beyond thrilled for you! Can’t wait to meet Baby Bear!”

“Survivor: Africa” winner Ethan Zohn wrote, “Welcome to the world, little one! You have some wicked cool parents!”, and “Survivor: Kaoh Rong” winner Michele Fitzgerald added, “Omg, so excited for you guys! What a love bug.”

“Survivor” alums Mike Holloway, Chrissy Hofbeck, Rachel Foulger, Felicity Egginton (from Aussie “Survivor”), Aras Baskauskas, Katie Gallagher, Anthony Robinson, and many more famous friends and “Survivor” castaways also left messages for the family.

This new baby also comes on the heels of another baby announcement in the “Survivor” family — Joe Anglim and Sierra Dawn Thomas announced on Valentine’s Day that they are expecting baby No. 2.

Outside of playing “Survivor,” Julie Berry is perhaps best known for dating host Jeff Probst for three years after she competed on the show. In fact, she would travel with him to film “Survivor” while they were together, which she told fellow castaway Rob Cesternino in a 2012 podcast interview precludes her from ever returning to the show because she knows too much about production.

Plus, Probst told USA Today in a 2008 interview that he and Julie didn’t really remain friends after their breakup.

“It’s hard to be friends. Maybe it’s too soon. But I definitely fell in love on Survivor. For sure. And wouldn’t change a thing about it,” said Probst at the time.

“Survivor” returns for its 42nd season on Wednesday, March 9 at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on CBS.

