‘Survivor’s’ Ethan Zohn On Being A ‘Jewish Wilderness Icon’

In a recent interview, “Survivor: Africa” winner Ethan Zohn talked about giving up life in the big city for a secluded life in rural New Hampshire — and it sounds like he couldn’t be happier becoming a “wilderness” guy alongside his wife, Lisa. Read on to find out how the locals reacted to them and how Zohn has (jokingly) become a “Jewish wilderness icon.”

Zohn Loved New York City But The Attention Was Overwhelming At Times

In an interview with New Hampshire magazine, Zohn recounted how living in New York City was “absolutely freaking awesome,” but it also got to be too much, especially when he was sick with cancer the second time.

“I don’t see myself as a celebrity,” he says. “However, living in New York City for a long time, being in the public eye, it was absolutely freaking awesome. But it was a little bit invasive at times, especially when I was sick with cancer.”

Zohn detailed how when he was in his 400 days of isolation, there were “people outside of [his] house trying to get that one picture” of him with his walker.

“That gave me a bad taste. I was never more famous than when I was sick. That’s the state of where we are in this world,” said the “Survivor” star.

He Had to Get Away For His Health

Zohn said that while New York City “has some of the best hospitals in the world,” it’s also “the most disgusting place for a cancer survivor.”

So he and his wife Lisa picked up and moved to New Hampshire for his health. They found a 1925 lakehouse near Hillsboro, New Hampshire, that they stripped down and fixed up.

“We just settled on this little spot in New Hampshire on Loon Pond. We just couldn’t say no,” said Zohn. “It was a total fixer-upper, a camp house that we converted into a four-season house. My wife is an interior designer, and she just fell in love with the bones of this place that was built in 1925.”

His wife is Lisa Heywood, a 53-year-old interior designer who founded Lisa Heywood Interiors. The two of them got married in July 2016.

Now He’s a Regular Lumberjack

He and his wife Lisa are regular lumberjacks. They work their own land, growing vegetables and splitting wood for fires. They go hiking and swimming in Beard Brook and Fox State Forest. They invested in a local farm called “Mickle’s Pickles,” and they relish not being “famous” to the locals.

“I can wear pajamas to the market, it doesn’t matter. Being able to pave our own path forward was really appealing to us. Our first outing at Tooky Mills Pub, just chatting with some locals, and someone said, ‘Your teeth are too perfect to be from New Hampshire.’ And we thought, ‘All right, we’re in the right place.’”

In addition to all of his outdoor activities, Zohn has recently been filming a TV show for Vice TV called “Kings of Kush,” where he works on a hemp farm with Anthony “Sully” Sullivan and Dave Christian.

“Survivor” is back in production now. If the pattern holds, it should be premiering its 41st season the third or fourth week of September 2021.

