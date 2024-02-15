Kailyn Lowry Shows off Her Post-Baby Fashions

Kailyn Lowry is showing off her post-baby fashions.

The “Teen Mom” star posted a photo collage fashion show of sorts to her Instagram page. “Linking some recent outfits in my stories 💁🏼‍♀️🫶🏼 #kaillowry #kailandthechaos #midsize #plussize,” she wrote, showing that she has lost a lot of the baby weight from her pregnancy with new twins Verse and Verve.

She has 4.6 million followers on her Instagram page. Lowry is the mother to seven children, including the newborn twins. She has been opening up to fans about her twins’ recent health issues and her entire pregnancy journey, including the babies’ time spent in the neonatal intensive care unit.

Fans Gave Kailyn Lowry Positive Reinforcement in Her Instagram Comment Thread

Lowry posted the series of outfits on February 5. They included leggings, cargo pants, a jean jacket and other looks.

Fans gave Lowry positive feedback in her Instagram comment thread, marveling over how fast she has bounced back from giving birth. “Girlie you look hot for having 3 angels in a year. I’m 59 years old and I love all of your podcasts. Keep being you Kail!!” wrote one.

“The 4th Outfit Looks The Best. IMO,” said another. “Kail…I honestly don’t see a plus size on you at all! Gorgeous!!” wrote another fan. “Girl you’re looking great!! Looking like a well loved and fulfilled momma, and it’s all the ppl that love you ever wanted for you💕” wrote another.

Another fan commented, “You really just look SO FREAKING CUTE AND BEAUTIFUL ALL THE OUTFITS😍” And another wrote, “Ma’am, it doesn’t even look like you’ve had those babies! 🔥❤️ the snap back is real!”

Kailyn Lowry Has Shared Her Baby Journey With Fans

On her Instagram page and on TikTok, Lowry has shared her baby journey with fans, describing her emotions over the baby girl twin being in the neonatal intensive care unit for some time, although the girl is now home with her brother. In that video, she laughed off a fan’s comparison of her to prolific parent Nick Cannon.

In one TikTok video, she went through a long list of names that she and Elijah Scott ruled out for the twins.

Lowry also shared first photos of her twins in the hospital with fans.

She also revived and published some draft videos that showed her at the hospital to visit the baby girl twin before the baby came home. In those videos, an emotional Lowry described how difficult it was to leave the infant in the NICU unit.

“I’m trying to hold it together because she’s doing better. She’s doing well,” she said in that video, before holding up a oneside for the camera. “But obviously that doesn’t mean it’s any easier leaving.”

With one video showing her holding the baby, Lowry wrote, “A glimpse of our NICU journey 💕 I’m sending so much love to all the NICU babies and families. I know there are so many that have gone through far more than we did… I see you 🫶🏼”