Kailyn Lowry Talks About Having Twins Amid Pregnancy Rumors

“Teen Mom 2” star Kailyn Lowry fueled pregnancy rumors after she discussed the topic of having more kids in the June 28 episode of her podcast “Baby Mamas No Drama.”

During the Tuesday episode, Lowry and her co-host Vee Rivera were chatting about twins, which prompted Rivera to ask, “do you get scared that twins run in his family?”

Rivera was referring to Lowry’s boyfriend, Elijah Scott. In the previous “Baby Mamas No Drama” episode, Lowry mentioned that her boyfriend’s mother is a twin.

Lowry didn’t shy away from the topic, telling Rivera that she’s thought about it “a million times.”

“Like, I’ve played [it] a million times, like having twins for the first time, you don’t know any different,” she said.

She went on to say that it would be harder to have twins now because she already has four children.

“If I was to get pregnant with twins and have them and four children, I would be sending Elijah back to his own home on the acreage, taking one of the kids with him,” she joked.

Lowry’s “twin talk” did little to halt the speculation that she is pregnant.

Rumors that the “Teen Mom” star is expecting have been circulating online for weeks.

Kailyn Lowry Reveals if She Wants More Kids

Lowry’s recent podcast episode is not the first time the “16 and Pregnant” alum has broached the topic of having more kids.

According to Us Weekly, the 30-year-old revealed she is “keeping the door open” in an August 2021 Instagram story.

The “Teen Mom” star said she would “probably” have another kid if she met the right man.

Given that the Pennsylvania native is currently smitten with her new beau, Elijah Scott, a fifth baby may be on the table.

Briana DeJesus Wants to Improve Her Relationship With Kailyn Lowry

“Teen Mom 2” stars Briana DeJesus and Kailyn Lowry have been in a longstanding feud dating back to 2017, when DeJesus first joined the show.

The tension between the two MTV stars escalated in the summer of 2021 when Lowry sued DeJesus for defamation. A judge sided with DeJesus in April 2022 and the case was dismissed.

DeJesus recently spoke to Us Weekly about the infamous feud and revealed she wants to improve her fractured relationship with Lowry.

“I look forward to an improved relationship with Kail,” she told the outlet in June 2022. “It seems that Kail may have gotten upset, but was then very poorly advised as to whether there should be a lawsuit.”

DeJesus has never shied away from sharing her thoughts on the lawsuit. In an August 2021 interview with Celebuzz, she referred to the defamation case as “not a good use of the court system.”

The 28-year-old told Us Weekly that her relationship with Lowry has improved since the lawsuit ended.

“Our relationship is certainly better now that communications are not being relayed through the funnel of bad legal advice,” she said.

You can catch up on old episodes of “Teen Mom OG” and “Teen Mom 2” on Philo.

