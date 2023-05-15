Mackenzie Edwards Shares First Social Media Post Since Ryan Edwards’ Sentencing

Former “Teen Mom OG” star Mackenzie Edwards has made her return to social media following a turbulent few months in which her estranged husband, Ryan Edwards, was arrested three times in as many months, resulting in a prison sentence of just under 1 year’s time after failing to stay for 45 days in a previously court-ordered rehab facility.

“Mack’s back 🖤 thank you so much for your sweet messages! I really have appreciated them and read as many as possible. Let’s do this!” Mackenzie captioned her May 15 Instagram selfie which features the MTV star, all smiles, sitting in her car with a black top and matching sunglasses.

This selfie is Mackenzie’s first Instagram feed post since August 2022 with any other posts during this time having been removed from her profile. Mackenzie did briefly post to her story in April 2023 after Ryan’s sentencing, with the text of that post reading, “Stop talking down on people who lost their way and start praying they find their way”.

Mackenzie Edwards Rumored to be Dating a New Man

Fans were very supportive of Mackenzie in her new selfie’s comment section.

“So glad you are getting away from an unhealthy situation for a better life for you and your babies ❤️” one fan commented.

“Just do you and try not to listen to all the hate , we all have problems and I wish you and your children the best ❤️” another user wrote.

“🙌 Keep on keepin on friend!! Happy to see you back and smiling! ❤️” a third user added.

Mackenzie filed for divorce from Ryan in February 2023, before the height of his legal troubles this year. While their split isn’t finalized in the courts quite yet, Mackenzie was granted temporary custody of the pair’s children (4-year-old son Jagger and 3-year-old daughter Stella) as well as a temporary restraining order. Ryan also has a 14-year-old son, Bentley, with “Teen Mom” star Maci Bookout.

It was shortly after Ryan’s sentencing that reports began circulating that Mackenzie had a new man in her life. The U.S. Sun reported in late April that (according to a source) Mackenzie had begun dating a divorced father of two named Josh, writing that the two first began their relationship in January 2023, prior to Ryan’s first arrest of the year. The source clarified that the two haven’t confirmed their relationship in full and that they’ve introduced themselves to some family members as “just friends”.

The source claimed that things had slowed down between Mackenzie and Ryan by this point and that Ryan, “lived in the shed out back of their house before the divorce. Basically, they lived two different lives, her kids never saw him.”

Mackenzie Edwards Wanted the Judge to Give Ryan Edwards a Longer Prison Sentence

The U.S. Sun also reported in April 2023 that Mackenzie attended Ryan’s April 20 sentencing hearing and that she wished the judge would increase Ryan’s time served beyond 1 year.

“It’s a start. He’s an addict. There are four other charges pending,” Mackenzie said to The Sun after her husband’s sentence was revealed, “Hopefully, he’ll get more.”

