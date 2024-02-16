‘Golden Bachelor’ Star’s ‘Fierce Energy’ Has Fans Swooning

A star from Gerry Turner’s season of “The Golden Bachelor” recently embraced a fun opportunity and fans are going wild over how well she did. Susan Noles charmed viewers both during Turner’s season as well as throughout “The Golden Wedding” as she officiated Turner’s nuptials with final rose recipient Theresa Nist. Now, she had a chance to try something new and she knocked it out of the park.

“She’s such a great golden contestant. Such a fun enigmatic personality,” one of Noles’ supporters stated on Reddit. That sentiment seemed to be a popular one.

Here’s what you need to know:

Susan Noles Walked the Runway During New York Fashion Week

On February 11, Noles was featured in an Instagram post shared by the brand Adore Me. The lingerie line recently had a show during New York Fashion Week and they tapped Noles to walk the runway for them.

“@thesusannoles gave us THEE most fierce energy on the runway this week,” the brand gushed in the caption of their Instagram post.

Noles wore the line’s Angie Slip Dress that will be featured in their upcoming Spring 2024 collection. The slip dress “The Golden Bachelor” star debuted was in a citrus yellow print with lace

The garment had spaghetti straps and a thigh-high slit on one side. Noles wore strappy white open-toed heels, white lace gloves, and lots of pearl jewelry.

She also had a pair of sunglasses that she wore as she began walking. She took them off and held them in one hand throughout much of her time on the runway.

“The Golden Bachelor” star smiled throughout her appearance and seemed to have a blast.

‘The Golden Bachelor’ Star Was Deemed a ‘Queen’ by Fans

Noles herself shared a glimpse of her NYFW experience via her Instagram Stories as well. In the now-expired post, she declared she had “So much fun!”

“The Golden Bachelor” fans loved seeing Noles tackle the opportunity.

One fan commented on Noles’ Instagram post, gushing, “You’re killing it and inspiring so many 💗💗💗 making us all look good!”

Another stated, “Queen🔥 We need you to host Golden Paradise!”

“I absolutely LOVE it! You are rocking it. 🔥🔥 You INSPIRE so many Susan,” someone else raved.

A separate Instagram fan wrote, “Confident, inspiring, talented! Absolute Pro-age role model! 💗 👏”

Franchise fans noted their love for Noles and her runway walk across Reddit too.

“Honestly Susan for president. Favorite bachelor contestant to come out of this show,” one Redditor suggested.

“I love that the golden ladies are having their moment,” another wrote.

“Love her! She always looks like she’s having a great time wherever she goes,” someone else added.

Several Bachelor Nation fans commented with their support for seeing Noles become the first lead for “The Golden Bachelorette.” ABC recently announced they were officially putting together a season that will debut in the fall.

The network has not revealed a lead for the spinoff yet. Noles has consistently been suggested ever since Bachelor Nation first started rallying for the concept, though.

It seems quite likely “The Golden Bachelorette” will feature someone from Gerry Turner’s run as “The Golden Bachelor.” Noles is almost certainly in the running, but she has plenty of company.

Spoiler guru Reality Steve suggests that the gig is probably Leslie Fhima’s if she wants it, given how her storyline as Turner’s runner-up played out. Faith Martin is surely a strong contender too. Noles has certainly become a fan-favorite though, and many will be eager to see her popping up in other ways in the future.