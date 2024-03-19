Bachelor Nation Reacts to Unexpected ‘Golden’ Announcement

The debut season of “The Golden Bachelor” with Gerry Turner was a massive hit with viewers, and everybody was left wanting more.

After Turner’s finale, fans had “The Golden Wedding,” where he married his final rose recipient, Theresa Nist. ABC has also announced they’re doing a season of “The Golden Bachelorette.” Now, the network has revealed another golden opportunity on the horizon. Bachelor Nation had plenty to say about this announcement.

“Ohhh I needed this in my life,” one fan exclaimed on the Instagram announcement.

Here’s what you need to know:

“The Golden Hour” Podcast Is Coming

During the March 18 episode of “The Bachelor,” which included the “Women Tell All” for Joey Graziadei’s ladies, fans were given plenty of reasons to cheer. One unexpected announcement was that “The Golden Bachelor” stars Susan Noles and Kathy Swarts are teaming together for a new podcast.

As a post on the Bachelor Happy Hour Instagram page notes, Noles and Swarts will co-host “The Golden Hour.” It launches on March 28 and is described as “A solid gold podcast about love in every season of life.”

The reaction from franchise fans was somewhat mixed as people reacted to the announcement.

“We’re asking and they’re delivering,” one Instagram comment read. The response was a nod to the “ASKN” moniker Noles, Swarts, April Kirkwood, and Nancy Hulkower created during “The Golden Bachelor.”

“One of the best duets I’ve seen in a long time,” another fan wrote.

Someone else added, “So excited to hear your beautiful, brilliant, hilarious voice on a regular basis!!”

“Heck yeah! I love this journey for you,” a separate commenter shared.

Some fans, however, felt it was time for “The Golden Bachelor” veterans to move on to other things.

“I like them but it’s an overdo now. I wanna see more of Gerry and his wife,” countered another franchise fan.

“Oh Lord! This is going too far. Enough with these two,” another comment read.

A franchise fan on Reddit added, “I was so in love with them when their season was airing, but this is way too much, they need to go take a nap and relax. I’m so over them.”

Bachelor Franchise Alums Seem Excited for the New Podcast

A short preview of the new podcast was immediately made available to give Bachelor Nation a taste of what’s to come. Quite a few franchise veterans gushed over the ladies on Instagram after the announcement.

Jason Tartick asked, “How do I subscribe right now?”

Daisy Kent gushed, “HERE FOR THIS 🔥.”

Fellow “The Golden Bachelor” contestant Faith Martin commented, “You two will be fantastic at that! Congrats!”

“Both of you will be perfect for this,” added another “Golden Bachelor” alum, Edith Aguirre.

“Dynamic duo,” quipped “The Bachelor” winner Kaity Biggar.

Other franchise alums such as Leslie Fhima, Hannah Brown, Rachel Recchia, and Charity Lawson all expressed their excitement too.

Noles and Swarts both shared posts about the podcast launch on their individual Instagram pages too.

“Couldn’t think of two better people to do this podcast,” Hulkower wrote on Swarts post.

Franchise host Jesse Palmer added, “THIS IS SO AWESOME!!!!”

“Omg stop!!! I am so freaking excited,” gushed Susie Evans.