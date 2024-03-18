Joey Graziadei Shares When He Fell in Love With His Final Rose Recipient

Joey Graziadei’s journey to find love via “The Bachelor” has reached the point where he needs to determine his final two women. The March 18 episode will reveal which two ladies get last-chance dates with him, and on March 25, viewers will find out for certain who he chose. Ahead of the finale, Graziadei revealed when he fell in love with the woman who is said to receive his final rose.

Warning! Major spoilers for “The Bachelor” below!

Joey Graziadei Fell in Love During Dates in Canada

During Graziadei’s Fantasy Suite dates, he expressed feelings of love for both Kelsey Anderson and Daisy Kent. “The Bachelor” spoilers from podcaster and blogger Reality Steve indicate Graziadei will eliminate his other overnight date recipient, Rachel Nance, at the next rose ceremony.

In an Instagram post shared by Reality Steve on February 27, he revealed that Anderson and Kent are Graziadei’s final two ladies. He further indicated that Anderson received Graziadei’s final rose.

Us Weekly asked Graziadei after the “Women Tell All” taping about his feelings for Anderson. “With Kelsey … you go back to the last time she really started expressing things, almost back to Montreal,” “The Bachelor” star shared.

“I did hold it in for a while,” Graziadei admitted. He noted “There [weren’t] really words being exchanged” during that time. Despite that, there were a lot of feelings unspoken between them.

Graziadei continued, “We both agree [that] when she was falling in Montreal, I was falling too.”

“The Bachelor” star added, “I never said it to her because I wanted to be intentional with my words.”

As Us Weekly noted, episode 6 of “The Bachelor” featured dates in Montreal, Canada. The previous episode, filmed in Spain, featured Anderson and Graziadei’s first one-on-one date. Their second one-on-one date came in Jasper, Canada.

“It was really after our second on-on-one in Jasper … That was when I kind of truly knew that I was falling in love with her,” Graziadei admitted.

What about that date in Jasper was so illuminating for Graziadei? “How great that day was, how much we were starting to continue to see things move forward and not take any steps back,” he explained.

“But as always, it’s a feeling — it takes time for you to feel comfortable to share those words and there needs to be the right space and you need to think everything through,” he noted.

Before their overnight date starting in episode 9, Graziadei told Anderson, “I’m falling in love with you, fully.” He also told her that had been developing “for a very long time.”

Graziadei also told Kent he was “falling in love” with her during their overnight date too. He told Us Weekly the experience of being “The Bachelor” creates a “Very tough in-between to be aware of what you’re saying without being closed off.”

He noted he considered not telling anybody he was “falling in love.” Graziadei continued, “I was really trying to be honest and open, but I didn’t want to say things until it was the right time in the right way,” “The Bachelor” star explained.

“The Bachelor” viewers know that Anderson started to feel uncertain about everything after visiting with “The Golden Bachelor” star Leslie Fhima. Anderson left a note for Graziadei, indicating she needed to speak with him.

That conversation will play out during the March 18 episode. A sneak peek shared by E! News revealed that Anderson will admit she’s struggled with not seeing him. Graziadei has his share of anxious feelings too, and “The Bachelor” spoilers suggest the two will work through without too much drama.